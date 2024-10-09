American Indian College Fund Launches Virtual Learning Series To Tribal College Early Childhood, Elementary, And Secondary Education Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five-Part Series for New Educators and Students of Early Childhood and Teacher Education at TCUs

Denver, Colo., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two of the American Indian College Fund's (College Fund) programs are collaborating to launch a new virtual series for early childhood educators as well as elementary and secondary educators in Indigenous communities. The Ihduwiyayapi: Advancing Indigenous Early Childhood Education and Wounspekiya Unspewicakiyapi Native Teacher Education programs will launch the first segment of Dreaming Beyond the Classroom on October 22. This 5-part series is intended for new teachers in the field of Indigenous early childhood education as well as elementary and secondary teacher candidates at tribal colleges and universities studying to take on this educator role within their communities.

The goal of the series is to provide an online platform for new teachers and current students to better prepare them as educators by providing resources and motivational speakers. Attendees will receive a gift card for their participation, and they will qualify to earn additional prizes with each session they attend.

Virtual sessions will be hosted from October 2024 through April 2025 and cover several topics, such as classroom management and family engagement. Additional information regarding the time and registration for each session can be found below.

Tribal College Movement and Native Identity – Tuesday, October 22, from 10 AM – 11 AM MT. Learn about the Tribal College Movement and welcome guest speaker, Wakaya Wells (Two-Spirit Choctaw), to talk about Native identity.

Classroom Management – Thursday, January 16, from 10 AM – 11 AM MT. Join us to learn more about strategies for classroom management.

TCU Teacher Journeys – Thursday, February 6, from 10 AM – 11 AM MT. Hear about the experiences and journeys from two Native teachers who are TCU alumni.

Listening Session – Monday, February 24, from 1 PM – 2 PM MT. We welcome TCU Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary students and new teachers in the field to join the interactive listening session to share your current needs and thoughts with College Fund staff.

Family Engagement – Thursday, April 17, from 11 AM – 12 PM MT. Learn how to become involved and engaged with families through best practices.

About the American Indian College Fund- The American Indian College Fund has been the nation's largest charity supporting Native higher education for 35 years. The College Fund believes“Education is the answer” and provided $20,579 million in scholarships and other direct student support for access to a higher education that is steeped in Native culture and values to American Indian students in 2023-24. Since its founding in 1989 the College Fund has provided more than $349 million in scholarships, programs, community, and tribal college support. The College Fund also supports a variety of programs at the nation's 33 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators. It earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, a Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar, and the“Best in America Seal of Excellence” from the Independent Charities of America. The College Fund was also named as one of the nation's top 100 charities to the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit .

Journalists-The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

Attachments



Indigenous Early Childhood Education Classroom Motivation in Indigenous Early Childhood Education Classroom

CONTACT: Dina Horwedel American Indian College Fund 303-430-5350 ... Colleen Billiot American Indian College Fund 720-214-2569 ...