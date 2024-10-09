Pureed Food Market To Reach $1224.9 Million By 2031, Growing At 5.1% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global pureed food is estimated to be valued at USD 864.7 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,224.9 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2024 to 2031 Burlingame, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pureed food market , valued at 864.7 million dollars in 2024, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to 1,224.9 million dollars by 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. The pureed food market has been witnessing significant growth over the past few years mainly due to the growing awareness among consumers about the nutrition benefits of pureed food. Pureed food is soft, smooth and simple to eat which makes it easily digestible especially for infants, elderly people and those recovering from illnesses or injury. It ensures adequate intake of all important nutrients in a pre-chewed form.

Market Dynamics The growth of the pureed food market is attributed to the growing geriatric population globally. According to the United Nations (UN) report, the world's population aged 60 years and above is expected to reach 2.1 Bn by 2050 from 962 Mn in 2017. Rising incidence of dysphagia also contributes to the market growth. The aging population is more prone to dysphagia or swallowing disorders. This is increasing the demand for easy-to-swallow pureed food products. Changing dietary habits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in hectic lifestyle leaves little time for proper chewing. This will also contribute to the market growth. Pureed Food Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $864.7 million Estimated Value by 2031 $1,224.9 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Packaging Type, By Distribution Channel: Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Growing elderly population

. Changing lifestyles and time poverty Restraints & Challenges . High price of organic pureed food products

. Risk of contamination during production

Market Trends

Growing demand for organic pureed food products: The demand for organic food products is rising globally. This is due to increasing health consciousness among people. According to the USDA Economic Research Service, sales of organic food grew from $3.6 Bn in 1997 to $47.9 Bn in 2018.

Product innovation in terms of flavors and variety: Major players are prioritizing continuous innovation to address the evolving preferences of consumers. They are launching new flavors and diverse range of pureed food products to meet these changing demands.

Market Opportunities

Vegetable puree forms a major part of baby food segment. With increasing awareness regarding nutritional value of different vegetables for babies, the demand for customized vegetable purees is growing. Manufacturers are introducing organic and non-GMO vegetable purees. These purees contain multiple nutrients required for baby's development.

Manufacturers are introducing superfoods like acai and maqui into their product lines. These fruit purees are rich in antioxidants and help support the immune system. Companies are capitalizing on the health benefits of lesser-known fruits. Thus, companies are focusing on innovative product varieties aimed at attracting health-conscious consumers.

Key Market Takeaways

The global pureed food market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to increasing preferences for nutritional and convenient baby food products.

On the basis of product type, vegetable puree segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is due to high nutritional value of vegetables and growing focus on baby's health.

By packaging type, glass jar segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to perceived premium quality and reusability.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to rising awareness about baby food and working women population.

Competitor Insights



Blossom Foods

Dohler

Elite Pureed Meals

Gourmet Pureed

Little Spoon Inc.

Mom Meals

Smoothe Foods

The Punjab Kitchen Ltd

Thick-It SVZ

Pureed Food Industry News

In March 2024, Andhra Pradesh Food Processing Society (APFPS), established by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, planned to set-up a new tomato processing plants in Pathikonda, Kurnool, with a capacity of 1,200 tons per month.

In July 2023, Kraft Heinz Company launched a new range of products. These include chopped and peeled tomatoes, a classic pizza sauce, and tomato puree.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Product Type:



Vegetable Puree

Fruit Puree

Meat Puree

Cereal Puree Others



By Packaging Type:



Glass Jar

Tins

Cans

Plastic Containers Others



By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Others

By Region:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East



GCC Countries



Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa



South Africa



North Africa Central Africa

