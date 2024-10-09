Kevin Harrington Partners With Jacine Greenwood In 'Many Paths To Profit' A Collaborative Business Blueprint

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kevin Harrington, renowned entrepreneur and original "Shark TankTM" investor, proudly announces the release of his latest book, "Many Paths To Profit." This collaborative work draws from the expertise of 15 professionals, each sharing their unique perspective to create an all-encompassing guide for entrepreneurs and business leaders. With contributions from these experts, including Jacine Greenwood, the delivers actionable strategies and insights for growing and scaling successful ventures.Kevin Harrington highlighted the value of this collaboration, saying, "Working with these 15 talented individuals has been an incredible experience. Each chapter offers a wealth of knowledge and proven techniques that readers can implement immediately to drive their businesses forward. 'Many Paths To Profit' is a testament to the diverse ways one can achieve success in the business world."This book provides readers with practical strategies currently being used by successful entrepreneurs across a wide range of industries. It covers essential topics like marketing, sales, leadership, and innovation, making it an invaluable resource for business owners at any stage of their journey.Other notable contributors include:Heather BachChristopher LopezBrian WillDr. Michelle SandsDr. Justin BrownFilip LundstedtDr. Tammy TuckerIan FluhlerRafik MooreJulie EdmondsKen CoxJustin DayCharles O'RourkeBeth FischerMany Paths To Profit is a significant addition to Kevin Harrington's legacy as a mentor and thought leader within the entrepreneurial community. The book will be available nationwide through AmazonTM and leading bookstores, making it accessible to aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs alike.For more information about "Many Paths To Profit" and to find out more about Kevin Harrington & the coauthors, visit .About Kevin Harrington:Kevin Harrington is a renowned entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor known for his pioneering role as an original "Shark TankTM" investor. With decades of experience and numerous successful ventures, Kevin Harrington continues to inspire and guide entrepreneurs worldwide through his books, speaking engagements, and mentorship programs.About Jacine Greenwood:Jacine Greenwood is an award-winning cosmetic chemist known affectionately in the industry as“The Fairy-Godmother of Skin”. As founder of the first Australian brand to be the recipient of the prestigious Alle' Awards, also known as the Oscars of Cosmetic Innovation, her win in 2022 crowned her as the most innovative brand in Australia. In 2023, Jacine was also named the most influential woman in Australia.Set to take over the beauty world, Jacine's multimillion-dollar business was created from her kitchen table out of sheer frustration from her skin challenges and those of her children. Collectively, they struggled with acne, eczema, and dermatitis. A revolving door of experts, while meaning well, could not provide them with the right products and treatments to help treat their skin conditions, so Roccoco was born.Roccoco Botanicals was named in the AFR Fast Global list of 2023, making her brand Australia's fastest growing beauty exporter.

