Angelica Bekanich Named Cosmetica President And CEO

After an extensive global search, Cosmetica Laboratories Inc. ("Cosmetica") has announced that Angelica Bekanich will become the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer. The appointment takes effect November 18, 2024.

Currently based in New York as Head of Americas for Meiyume, Bekanich brings extensive C-Suite cosmetics contract expertise to Cosmetica. A proven leader and innovator, her abilities to establish partnerships, expand markets, prioritize customer needs, anticipate trends and inspire colleagues has delivered outstanding results for her shareholders.

"Cosmetica is recognized around the world as a trailblazer, serving the best in the business.

I am grateful to the Board for entrusting me with this tremendous opportunity," said Bekanich. "I can't wait to share my energy and vision with my new colleagues, and to start building an amazing future together. I am also very eager to meet our customers and understand how we can serve their needs to grow our businesses," added

Bekanich.

Please note that during this period of transition from her current to new role, Bekanich will not grant media interviews.

About Cosmetica

Cosmetica is a Canadian cosmetic manufacturing and custom innovation house developing breakthrough beauty products for the world's most iconic brands. They specialize in product development and manufacturing for color cosmetics and skincare. Their extensive team of experts collaborates with established brands and high-profile market entrants to create award-winning formulas. With over 30 years in the Beauty Industry, Cosmetica has close to 500 employees including 60 research professionals that bring clients' visions to life. The company has 2 manufacturing facilities in Toronto, and a State-of-the-art innovation hub in Los Angeles.

