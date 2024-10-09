Leni, A Fully Qualified Yardi® Interface Partner, Giving Away $500,000 In A Credit Program For Growing Real Estate Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) portfolios managed on Yardi Voyager® can now access Leni's advanced AI-powered tools for better reporting and decision-making.

Leni is proud to be a fully qualified Yardi® Standard Interface Vendor and support growing real estate portfolios. As part of the Yardi SIPP ecosystem, Leni provides Yardi Voyager® users with advanced AI-powered portfolio management solutions, enabling enhanced reporting, streamlined data integration, and optimized decision-making.

To celebrate this milestone, Leni is announcing the launch of a

credit program, giving away over $500,000 to the first set of eligible

real estate companies managing over 500 units on Yardi Voyager®. This initiative is designed to help growing real estate companies leverage Leni's platform to automate data flow, enhance portfolio transparency, and make data-driven decisions that fuel growth.

"Our credit program represents a significant step forward for real estate companies aiming to make data-driven decisions," said Gaurav Madani, CRO of Leni. "This initiative provides growing portfolios with access to advanced analytics and automation tools, enabling them to harness the power of their data more effectively. By offering these credits, we empower real estate businesses to scale intelligently, using insights to drive growth and optimize performance."

How the Program Works

Real estate companies can apply for up to $50,000 in credits by visiting . This program is tailored to companies seeking to grow their portfolios by 30% or 1,000 units within the next two years. The program is aimed to simplify the integration and growth process for selected companies, connecting Yardi and third-party systems to Leni's platform for more accurate reporting and deeper operational insights as they acquire more assets.

Key Benefits of the Program:



$50,000 in Credits:

Growing companies using Yardi Voyager can access Leni's platform to improve reporting, automate data integration, and collaborate more effectively on portfolio management.

Automated Data Flow:

Leni automates data transfer from Yardi and other systems, eliminating manual data entry and ensuring consistent, accurate reports. Optimized Growth Management:

Use Leni's powerful analytics and insights to monitor portfolio performance in real-time and make informed decisions as your portfolio scales.

To apply for the credits and learn more about the program, visit

