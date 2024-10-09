(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction in New Zealand is expected to decline in real terms by 1.9% in 2024, owing to major weakness in residential construction sector, coupled with high inflation and construction costs. According to Statistics New Zealand, the total value of residential consents issued fell by 9.4% year-on-year (YoY), in the first five months of 2024, following an overall annual fall of 16.5% in 2023.

The industry is however expected to rebound at an average annual growth rate of 3.4% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in transport, health, and education infrastructure projects. In June 2024, as part of the 'Government Policy Statement Land Transport 2024 (GPS 2024)' plan, the government announced an investment of NZD22 billion ($13.1 billion) until 2027 to modernize the transportation network in the country.

As of August 2024, the government reported that the country has NZD44 billion ($26.3 billion) of transport, water, and education infrastructure projects currently under construction. In May 2024, the government also announced its plan to develop a 30-year National Infrastructure Plan to fast forward implementation of infrastructure projects in the country.

