The market dynamics for proteomics reveal several key factors influencing its growth. Drivers include the growing demand for personalized medicines in clinical practices, high investments in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D), and rising applications in drug discovery and development. Additionally, increased private and government funding is supporting the expansion of the field.

However, the market faces restraints such as the high costs of proteomics instruments and technologies, as well as a lack of standardization. Opportunities exist in the form of advancements in bioinformatics, developments in single-cell proteomics research, and an increasing number of collaborations and strategic partnerships. Nonetheless, challenges such as the lack of data management and handling persist.

In 2023, North America accounted for the major share of the proteomics market. Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to various factors such as growing fields of proteomics and genomics research in conjunction with an increase in funding toward research studies. Rising investment by biopharmaceutical companies, growing research activity in the area of mAb-based therapeutics are likely to drive market expansion in the region.

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed picture of the proteomics market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as technology, reagent, service, software, application, end-user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

