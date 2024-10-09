NAVWAR’S William Joo To Keynote DIFI Workshop At Milcom

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To discuss the importance of DIFI-compliant apertures, advances and desired next steps across a range of developments

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William (Bill) Joo, Special Project Engineer for the U.S. Navy NAVWAR (formerly SPAWAR System Command) PEO C4I PMW/A 170 will give an important Keynote at the DIFI Consortium's full-day for MILCOM attendees and members on October 28th in Washington, DC. The day-long program includes demonstrations exploring a range of technologies which will demonstrate how digitization and virtualization are necessary to boost innovation, expand scale and reduce costs to meet DoD and fast-paced commercial needs.



Mr. Joo has over 35 years of largely DoD experience with an emphasis on protected satellite communications systems, Joint Tactical Radio Systems (JTRS), and various science & technologies for DoD applications. Mr. Joo has also worked for the U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command (CECOM) and the MITRE Corporation. He holds degrees from Monmouth University and Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey.

Among the topics he will cover is the state of development of digital IF in the low-band RF (LowRIDR) program and the necessity of embracing the DIFI standard as part of tech modernization and activities such as the U.S. Navy's“D-40” process.

The DIFI Workshop will start with panels delving into the latest developments in the DIFI standard, its planned certification program, use cases and DIFI's new Electronically Steered Antenna Working Group.

According to DIFI Chairman Stuart Daughtridge, sessions will additionally look at advancements in recent digital IF research and new product applications. Mr. Daughtridge, who also is the head of Advanced Technology at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions, added that the day will end with a combined poster session and a range of technology demonstrations, showcasing emerging applications of digital IF and virtualization in SATCOM.

“This year's program is the most comprehensive ever for us and covers the key efforts and developments underway. We are pleased that Bill Joo is going to be here to set the table in many areas and discuss the importance of implementing DIFI compliant apertures and moving standardization along to utilize data across more than communications.“Bill's experience is invaluable to DIFI's mission and its members businesses.”

In addition to a wide range of commercial companies and satellite operators, DIFI membership includes most of the major military branches and departments, as well as NATO.

About DIFI

The Digital Intermediate Frequency (IF) Interoperability Consortium , or DIFI, has created a standard that enforces interoperability on digital IF/RF technology. Digital IF was developed to overcome the limitations of analog systems but, today, vendor lock-in prevents it from delivering seamless interoperability and severely limits its adoption. A truly interoperable digital IF, on the other hand, will enable transformation to a virtualized ground segment, reducing the total cost of ownership and significantly boosting network and terminal agility and scalability. Compliance with the DIFI standard will ensure that satellite ground segments can seamlessly adapt to rapidly changing space-layer payloads, orbits, and constellations. Ultimately, DIFI promises to elevate the resilience, performance, and capabilities of satellite networks and enable a digital transformation that integrates satellites seamlessly into the larger telecom, IT and GIS markets.

