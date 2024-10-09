Quantum Cryptography (QC) Market Worth $7.59 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Europe in quantum cryptography is driven by several factors that include strong governmental support coupled with funding through initiatives such as the EuroQCI enhancing the security of European communications. The ever-growing challenge of cyber-related risks force financial, health, and to modernize their safety measures. Stricter regulation like the GDPR makes organizations more and more in need of safe defense mechanisms for personal data. Moreover, the presence of leading research institutions and early adoption of quantum technologies by countries such as Germany and UK further contribute to the growth of this market.

Top Key Companies in Quantum Cryptography (QC) Market :

The report profiles key players such as Toshiba (Japan), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), Thales (France), IDEMIA (France), Palo Alto Networks (US), DigiCert (US), Quintessence Labs (Australia), QuantumCtek (China), ISARA (Canada), IBM (US), ID Quantique (Switzerland), MagiQ Technologies (US), Crypta Labs (UK), Qasky (China), Qubitekk (US), Nucrypt (US), Quantum Xchange (US).

