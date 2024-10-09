Kensington Electronics, Inc. Announces New Partnership With ENNOVI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In the ever-evolving world of technology, partnerships play a crucial role in driving innovation and growth. Kensington Electronics, has recently announced an exciting new partnership with ENNOVI, a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions in the electronics industry. This collaboration is set to bring together the expertise and resources of both companies to deliver superior products and services to their customers.

Who is Kensington Electronics, Inc.?

Kensington Electronics, Inc. is a renowned distributor of electronic components, catering to a wide range of industries such as aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, and more. With a strong reputation for delivering a quality product and outstanding customer service, Kensington Electronics, Inc. has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking for top-notch electronic solutions.

Introducing ENNOVI

ENNOVI is a versatile company dedicated to creating innovative products and solutions for

electrical

battery platform developments ,

power component , and

signal interconnect

design solutions. With a passion for cutting-edge technology and a commitment to excellence, ENNOVI strives to make a positive impact in the industry.



The Power of Partnership

By joining forces, Kensington Electronics, Inc. and ENNOVI are poised to unlock new opportunities and drive mutual success. This partnership will enable both companies to leverage their respective strengths and capabilities, creating a synergistic effect that benefits their customers and stakeholders.

What Does This Partnership Mean for Customers?

For customers of Kensington Electronics, Inc. and ENNOVI, this partnership spells good news. With local access to the Power Busbar Connector products, customers can expect greater flexibility in deliveries and availability of stock. Additionally, the combined expertise of both companies ensures that customers will receive top-tier local support and guidance throughout their entire design journey.

The Future Looks Bright

As Kensington Electronics, Inc. and ENNOVI embark on this exciting new chapter of collaboration, the future looks bright for both companies. With a shared vision and a commitment to excellence, they are well-positioned to make a significant impact in the electronics industry and deliver unparalleled value to their customers.

SOURCE Kensington Electronics, Inc.

