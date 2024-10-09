Virginia529 Rebrands As Invest529 And Commonwealth Savers To Reflect Expanded Mission

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Richmond, Va., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia529, one of the nation's largest and most highly rated education savings programs, is rebranding its flagship education savings plan as Invest529 and rebranding the organization as Commonwealth Savers. This rebrand reflects an expanded mission that has grown beyond tax-advantaged savings options for education, to include disability and retirement, positioning the organization as a national leader in comprehensive wellness.

In addition to Invest529, Commonwealth Savers (formerly Virginia529) oversees ABLEnow one of the country's largest savings programs for individuals with disabilities, and RetirePath Virginia, a retirement savings program. Both ABLEnow and Invest529 are available to individuals nationwide. Commonwealth Savers also manages SOAR Virginia, a statewide initiative that aims to make post-high school education more affordable and accessible to all.

While Invest529 long has been the name of the organization's education savings program, in Virginia, the name Virginia529 has long been synonymous with education savings, largely due to the popularity of the organization's legacy college savings program, Prepaid529. This rebrand helps clarify that while Commonwealth Savers continues to provide the same trusted education savings options, its mission has expanded to include additional savings opportunities beyond education.

“As we change our name and expand our offerings, some things will never change. We remain dedicated to empowering savers to be capable, confident, and in control of their future,” said Mary Morris, CEO of Commonwealth Savers.“Our commitment to providing great service to every customer remains at the core of what we do. Our new name reflects our expanded mission and means we now offer even more accessible, affordable, and tax-advantaged ways to save for life's important milestones-from education to disability and retirement savings.”

The new Invest529 and Commonwealth Savers brands will soon appear across the organization's website and materials, representing a seamless transition into the future of financial wellness. The organization remains focused on helping families nationwide secure a strong financial foundation, regardless of where they are on their savings journey.

About Commonwealth Savers

Commonwealth Savers, formerly Virginia529, is a financial organization that helps individuals and families achieve financial wellness through a variety of tax-advantaged savings programs. With over $100+ billion in assets under management and 3+ million accounts, Commonwealth Savers is the nationwide leader in 529 education savings programs. The organization manages Invest529, a flexible, affordable education savings program, and CollegeAmerica®, the largest advisor-sold 529 plan in the nation. Through SOAR Virginia®, the organization administers a variety of scholarship and access, affordability, and attainment initiatives to foster inclusion in educational access and make postsecondary education more affordable and accessible to all. Commonwealth Savers also administers ABLEnow, a national savings program for individuals with disabilities, and ABLEAmerica, an advisor-sold disability savings option. Its newest program offering, RetirePath Virginia, helps workers across the Commonwealth save for retirement. For more information on Commonwealth Savers' savings options, visit Commonwealthsavers.com or call 1-855-4SAVEVA. All investments are subject to risk, and prospective participants are encouraged to consult with financial professionals. For non-Virginia residents, consider whether your home state offers benefits specific to its own savings programs. ©2024 Commonwealth Savers Plan. All Rights Reserved.

