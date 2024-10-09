(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Drug Conjugates Report by Component, Target, Application, End-user, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antibody drug conjugates market size reached US$ 7.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 43.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during 2023-2032.

Due to sedentary lifestyles and the rising number of individuals who smoke and drink regularly, there is an increase in the prevalence of cancer around the world. This, in confluence with the escalating demand for cost-effective and successful cancer treatments, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Apart from this, the existing linkers often release payloads nonspecifically and lead to off-target toxicity, which severely affects the development of ADCs. As a result, leading players are continuously funding their research and development (R&D) projects to optimize the existing chemical triggers and develop novel chemical triggers to generate highly selective linkers.

They are also coming up with novel linker-antibody attachments to produce stable and homogenous ADCs and additional linker-payload attachments to allow the expansion of payloads. Moreover, they are focusing on improving the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion, which is creating a favorable market outlook. Other major factors, including considerably improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about therapies available for cancer treatments, and the introduction of cleavable linker technology, are anticipated to propel the market growth.

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global antibody drug conjugates market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on component, target, application and end-user.

Breakup by Component:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Linker

Cytotoxic Agent Others Breakup by Target:

Antibody-Protein Toxin Conjugates

Antibody-Chelated Radionuclide Conjugates

Antibody-Small-Molecule Drug Conjugates Antibody-Enzyme Conjugates Breakup by Application:

Lymphoma

Ovarian Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Brain Tumor Others Breakup by End-user:

Hospitals

Specialized Cancer Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies Others Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:

ADC Therapeutics SA

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

ImmunoGen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Seagen Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $43.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Global

