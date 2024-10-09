(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hungary Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hungarian construction is expected to grow in real terms by 1.9% in 2024, supported by increased investments in manufacturing, transportation, and energy projects. According to the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH), the new orders issued grew by 3.2% year on year (YoY) in the first five months of 2024, preceded by an annual decline of 4.9% in 2023.

The analyst expects the construction industry in Hungary to record an annual average growth rate of 5.3% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investments in transportation, and energy storage projects. Among the recent developments, in May 2024, the government of Hungary signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chinese state-owned regulatory agency China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) for the development of a nuclear energy project.

The MoU is a part of 18 agreements signed between two countries, aimed at deepening cooperation in nuclear energy and other emerging fields like clean energy. In July 2024, the European Commission (EC) announced its plan to invest HUF100 billion ($284.1 million) to support three Hungarian energy programs.

Scope



Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Hungary, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures. Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900