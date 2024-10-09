(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q3 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction in Indonesia is expected to expand by 6.4% in real terms in 2024, supported by rising foreign and domestic investments in the energy, transport, industrial and oil and sectors.

According to Indonesia's Ministry of Investment, a total investment of IDR829.9 trillion ($55.1 billion) was recorded in the first two quarters of 2024, marking an increase of 22.3% year-on-year (YoY). Of this total, foreign investment grew by 16.1% YoY, amounting to IDR421.7 trillion ($28 billion), while domestic investment rose by 29.4% YoY, amounting to IDR406.2 trillion ($27 billion).

In September 2023, the government approved the 2024 budget, which includes an expenditure of IDR3.3 quadrillion ($220 billion). The major allocations within the latest budget include IDR660.8 trillion ($43.3 billion) for education, IDR422.7 trillion ($27.6 billion) for infrastructure, and IDR186.4 trillion ($12.2 billion) for health. In July 2024, the government-owned mineral company SKK Migas announced that it aims to develop 133 upstream oil and gas projects across the country at a cost of IDR58 trillion ($3.5 billion) by 2029.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, from 2025 to 2028, the Indonesian construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 6%, supported by investments in transport, and the energy sectors, coupled with the government's plan to achieve an annual production capacity of 600,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs) by 2030.

Among the recent developments, in early August 2024, the Chinese battery material manufacturer BTR New Material Group reported that it is planning to expand its material plant. The project involves construction of an anode manufacturing plant in its existing site at Morowali, with construction expected to begin in Q4 2024. The project aims to double the production capacity to 160,000 tons annually.

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Indonesia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

