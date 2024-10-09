Šarūnas Savičianskas Is Removed From The Board Of RADAS, UAB, And Will Be Replaced By Jonas Jočys

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On October 9, 2024, MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB resolved to remove Šarūnas Savičianskas from the board of its subsidiary RADAS, UAB, and to appoint Jonas Jočys as the new board member, effective from October 10, until the end of the current board's term.



RADAS, UAB board will consist of three members: Povilas Šulys, CEO of RADAS, UAB, Jolanta Bivainytė, CEO of MAXIMA LT, UAB, and Jonas Jočys, head of "Barbora" in Latvia and Estonia.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB manages retail chains "Maxima" (in the Baltic countries), "Stokrotka" (in Poland), "T Market" (in Bulgaria), and the online food store "Barbora," operating in the Baltic countries.

MAXIMA GRUPĖ, UAB is part of the "Vilniaus prekyba" group of companies. Through its other subsidiary companies, "Vilniaus prekyba" controls investments in retail and pharmacy chains, as well as real estate development and rental service companies in the Baltic countries, Sweden, Poland, and Bulgaria.

