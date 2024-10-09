The European Magazine Releases Its Autumn 2024 Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The European Magazine, a leading publication providing insights into business, finance, and global affairs, is thrilled to announce the release of the Autumn 2024 edition.Leading with an article from Ian Duff of Greenpeace, on why taxing the oil and majors responsible for the climate crisis must be the way forward. This edition provides an engaging insight into a number of sectors and locations, touching on subjects such as Climate Change, FDI and Cybersecurity.With a diverse range of topics and perspectives, the Autumn 2024 edition of The European Magazine is a valuable resource for anyone looking to stay informed and ahead in the ever-changing global landscape.The European Magazine is proud to continue its tradition of providing high-quality, informative content to its readers. With the Autumn 2024 edition, readers can expect to gain valuable insights and knowledge on Climate Change, ESG, Banking & Finance, FDI, Cybersecurity and other important topics. The magazine is available in both print and digital formats, making it easily accessible to a wide audience. Don't miss out on this must-read edition.The European Autumn 2024 is available as an online PDF via a free subscription to the digital edition , or as a physical magazine from the website.Notes for editors:The European website: the-european

