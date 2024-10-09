Women’S T20 WC: All-Round South Africa Get Huge NRR Boost With 80-Run Win Over Scotland

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Oct 9 (IANS) South Africa showed their all-round prowess to get a huge net run rate boost after thrashing Scotland by 80 runs to jump to the top of Group B in the ICC Women's T20 2024 at the Dubai International here on Wednesday.

Tazmin Brits (43), Player of the Match Marizanne Kapp (43) and captain Laura Wolvaardt (40) led the way with the bat as South Africa posted 166/5, the highest score of the competition so far. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba took three wickets as Scotland were dismissed for 86, their third straight defeat which now confirms their exit from the competition.

Electing to bat first, Laura survived on two when she miscued a Kathryn Bryce full toss to Katherine Fraser, who put down an easy chance at mid-off. She and Tazmin shared a dominating 64-run opening stand before Katherine made amends for her dropped catch by having Laura caught by Olivia Bell midway through the eighth over.

Though Anneke Bosch fell for 11, Tazmin and Marizanne joined forces for a 30-run stand. After Tazmin fell for a 35-ball 43, Marizanne was sparkling in hitting six boundaries in her 24-ball 43 before falling in the 18th over. Sune Luus chipped in with an unbeaten 18 off 13 deliveries as South Africa crossed the 160-run mark.

In reply, the Proteas were right on the money as they reduced Scotland to 34/3 at the end of the Power-play. Chloe Tryon claimed the key scalps of both Bryce sisters - Sarah and Kathryn getting them caught and bowled, while Saskia Horley was caught at extra cover.

Wickets continued to fall regularly as Nonkululeko castled Ailsa Lister and Darcey Carter, while Sune held on to a brilliant return catch to see the back of Lorna Jack-Brown. Katherine displayed resistance down the order before becoming Nonkululeko's third victim and then took an excellent diving catch to remove Abtaha Maqsood and end the match in the 18th over, with South Africa's NRR now at +1.527.

Brief scores:

South Africa 166/5 in 20 overs (Marizanne Kapp 43, Tazmin Brits 43; Katherine Fraser 1-15, Darcey Carter 1-17) beat Scotland 86 all out in 17.5 overs (Katherine Fraser 14, Ailsa Lister 12; Nonkululeko Mlaba 3-12, Nadine de Klerk 2/15) by 80 runs