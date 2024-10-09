Rand Mcnally Names Hans Molin Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rand McNally , a leading innovator in navigation, commercial vehicle tracking, and fleet safety technology, has named Hans Molin

as its Global Head of Engineering and Chief Officer (CTO). Molin, who joined Rand McNally through the of SafetyDirect, has been pivotal in leading the company's and engineering initiatives, setting the course for its next phase of customer-centric innovation.

Continue Reading

"It's not just about technology-it's also about saving lives on the roads." – Hans Molin

Hans Molin, Chief Technology Officer, Rand McNally

Post this





"Hans is a serial innovator with over 30 patents to his credit," said CEO Doug Phillips. "His extensive experience in telematics and connectivity solutions with SafetyDirect, has made him an invaluable asset to Rand McNally. Combined with his long record of leading global, cutting-edge product teams, that also made him the obvious choice to direct the development of our customer-focused solutions."

In his role as CTO, Molin will oversee product planning, development and lifecycle across Rand McNally's entire portfolio. With decades of experience in the technology and transportation sectors, Molin brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective. His journey began in Sweden at Volvo Cars, where he led the development of pioneering safety advancements, including the world's first roll stability control system for SUVs. After moving to the U.S., he continued his work on connectivity and safety technologies, ultimately becoming one of the founders of SafetyDirect in 2008.

"Safety has always been at the heart of my work," said Molin. "It's not just about technology-it's also about saving lives on the roads. I'm excited to expand on Rand McNally's principles of safety, simplicity, and trust to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. Our agile team and advanced technology stack position us perfectly for significant strides forward."

Prior to joining Rand McNally, Molin led the SafetyDirect business at Bendix, driving connectivity, data collection, and SaaS solutions. His new responsibilities now encompass the full scope of Rand McNally's technology and engineering initiatives, reinforcing his focus on end-to-end innovation and strategic development.

"I've known Hans for a while now and I continue to be impressed by the skillset he brings to every situation," said CRO Jeff Westover. "His focus on customer needs and impactful innovation, while staying aligned with our revenue goals, makes him the ideal partner for our go-to-market strategy."

Outside of his professional work, Hans enjoys mountain biking, trail running and any kind of music. He resides in Mission Viejo, California, with his wife, Ulrika, who runs her own photography business, and their two daughters.

About Rand McNally – With over 165 years of trust and reliability, Rand McNally has been by your side on every journey, from the open roads to intricate highways. Today, we blend our rich heritage with advanced technology and intelligent systems to ensure your travels are safer and smarter. With innovations like the RandOne platform and SafetyDirect by Rand McNally (formerly Bendix), we stand with you, making every mile meaningful and every journey unforgettable.

SOURCE Rand McNally

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED