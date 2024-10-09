Bridgene Biosciences To Present Three Novel Covalent Inhibitors At The 36Th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Presentations on cMyc, ADAR1, and PAX8 inhibitors to be held on October 25, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BridGene Biosciences, a leader in the discovery of small molecule drugs for traditionally "hard-to-drug" targets, today announced it will present three groundbreaking posters at the

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 Annual Meeting

in Barcelona, on October 25, 2024. The posters will showcase the company's latest advancements in the development of covalent inhibitors for key oncogenic targets, including cMyc, ADAR1, and PAX8, each representing promising new treatment avenues for various cancers.

"These three presentations represent significant strides in our mission to develop novel therapeutics for cancer patients," said

Ping Cao, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of BridGene Biosciences. "By focusing on these high-value, historically hard-to-drug targets, we aim to create first-in-class therapies that address critical gaps in cancer treatment. Our platform continues to unlock new possibilities in drug discovery, and we are excited to share these advancements with the scientific community at AACR."

BridGene's work on cMyc, titled

"Discovery of a Covalent Inhibitor Targeting the Undruggable Oncogene cMyc," focuses on overcoming the challenges posed by its intrinsically disordered structure, which has historically rendered the protein hard-to-drug. Through its proprietary

Isobaric Mass Tagged Affinity Characterization (IMTACTM)

platform, BridGene identified two hit compounds, which effectively inhibit cMyc signaling. These inhibitors showed potent activity in reducing transcriptional function and offering a potential therapeutic strategy for cancers driven by cMyc amplification, which accounts for nearly one-third of all tumors.

In addition to its work on cMyc, BridGene will present research titled

"Discovery of a Novel Covalent ADAR1 Inhibitor," focusing on a novel covalent inhibitor targeting ADAR1, an enzyme that plays a critical role in RNA editing and immune suppression in cancer. By inhibiting ADAR1, BridGene's compounds, could be expected to enhance the efficacy of immune checkpoint blockade therapies. This research highlights the potential for ADAR1 inhibitors to reshape the tumor microenvironment, paving the way for more effective immunotherapies.

BridGene's third poster presentation,

"Discovery of a Novel Covalent PAX8 Inhibitor," will unveil a covalent inhibitor of PAX8, a transcription factor linked to poor prognosis in renal cell carcinoma and ovarian cancer. Utilizing its IMTACTM platform, BridGene discovered a compound that disrupts the DNA binding activity of PAX8. This discovery opens the door to new therapeutic strategies for cancers with elevated PAX8 expression, which have traditionally been difficult to target.

About BridGene Biosciences

BridGene is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecules that drug traditionally undruggable targets, providing new paths to treat diseases. By using its proprietary chemoproteomic platform, IMTACTM, BridGene can screen small molecules against all proteins in live cells to discover drug candidates for high-value and previously undruggable targets. BridGene is advancing a diversified pipeline of first-in-class drugs for targets in multiple disease areas. For more information, visit

.

