Standard Chartered Says Solana Could Rise 400% If Trump Wins U.S. Election

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) British (STAN) is forecasting a 400% rise in the price of %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) should Donald win the U.S. presidential election this November.

Analysts at the bank say they expect more accommodating regulations and a higher chance that spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) will be approved if Donald Trump is the president come November.

Standard Chartered said that regulations would likely increase under a Kamala Harris presidency and would be bad for smaller, riskier cryptocurrencies.

In a Trump presidency, the analysts expect that Solana would outperform both %Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) and %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC), the two largest %Cryptocurrencies .

Standard Chartered remains bullish on crypto regardless of who wins the November election. The bank is known for being an aggressive crypto bull and making big price forecasts.

Currently, the bank sees Ethereum rallying as high as $10,000 U.S. by the end of 2025 and says Bitcoin could surge to $200,000 U.S. during the same period, regardless of who wins the U.S. presidency.

In the last 12 months, the price of Solana has gained 534% and currently trades at $140.95 U.S. per digital token.