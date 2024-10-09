Vouch Selects Britecore As Cloud-Native Technology Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading business insurance provider for innovative and high-growth companies partners with BriteCore to enhance scalability and streamline operations

San Mateo, CA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriteCore, the leading cloud-native core insurance for property and casualty insurers, today announces that Vouch, the premier business insurance provider for innovative and high-growth companies, has chosen BriteCore as its partner to support expanded underwriting and distribution capabilities. This partnership enables Vouch to continue scaling its innovative insurance solutions with the flexibility and efficiency of a cloud-native platform supporting multiple products and multi-channel distribution.

Vouch is recognized as the go-to insurance provider for innovators, offering a seamless, digital-first platform that helps businesses mitigate risks, avoid common pitfalls, and defend against potential legal or cyber threats.

Vouch's insurance offerings cover a wide range of needs for clients, from general liability and property insurance to more specialized coverages such as errors and omissions (E&O), cyber liability, and directors and officers (D&O) insurance. These policies are designed to protect founders from the challenges that come with building and scaling a company in today's fast-paced, highly competitive environment.

“As a company founded by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, we needed an insurance technology partner that could match our commitment to innovation and growth,” said Sam Hodges, co-founder and CEO of Vouch.“We chose BriteCore's modern core insurance platform because of its API-centric approach and modern data model, which enables us to seamlessly scale our insurance operations and provide a superior experience for customers.”

“Vouch's mission to support startups and venture-backed companies aligns perfectly with BriteCore's vision of empowering insurers with modern, cloud-native solutions,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore.“Vouch is revolutionizing the insurance landscape, and we're excited to partner with them to deliver the flexible and scalable core platform they need to continue innovating in the startup insurance space.”

The BriteCore Platform is an all-in-one core insurance platform designed to meet the complex demands of modern insurers. With advanced capabilities like low-code tools for product configuration and rating, an API-first architecture, and robust data analytics, BriteCore enables insurers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve customer engagement. The platform's scalability ensures that companies like Vouch can grow without limitations, while its modern design allows insurers to create a tailored solution for their business.

About BriteCore :

BriteCore delivers a cloud-native core insurance platform for P&C insurers that unlocks business growth, delivers greater productivity, and provides a modern customer experience. With the BriteCore Platform, insurers easily administer policies, manage billing and claims, rapidly configure new products, and access detailed reporting and analytics in an all-in-one core system, including agent and policyholder portals.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore's policy administration solution enables mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to efficiently manage their insurance operations and effectively compete with the largest providers.

For more information, visit .

About Vouch :

Vouch is a US-based business insurance provider to thousands of high-growth companies, having raised over $185 million from top-tier Silicon Valley institutions and investors, including Ribbit Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Y Combinator, and Index Ventures. Since its inception in 2018, Vouch has empowered clients to get risk management right through niche expertise, a proprietary approach to pricing and underwriting, fast, digital-first procurement, and coverages that scale as the company grows. For more information, check out Vouc .

More information on Vouch can be found at Vouch Insurance Services, LLC (NPN # 19039391) and Vouch Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (NPN # 19926463) are licensed in the states in which they conduct business. Detailed license information is available at

CONTACT: Amede Hungerford Britecore 925-997-0664 ...