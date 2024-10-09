Iconfigurator And Tiretutor Join Forces To Revolutionize Digital Retail For Tire And Wheel Dealers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iConfigurator, a leading SaaS provider specializing in visual ecommerce solutions for wheels, has announced a strategic partnership with TireTutor, an innovative leader in software for tire dealers. This collaboration will allow dealers to showcase in-stock wheels and tires directly on their website, enhancing their presence and boosting sales through a more engaging customer experience.

The new integrated solution will feature iConfigurator's advanced software, allowing dealers to feature in-stock and virtual wheels to their customers. With real-time previews and comprehensive visualizations for wheels, consumers can see exactly how their choices will look on their cars, enhancing their decision-making process and driving increased sales.

Both companies are excited to offer this seamless integration, which combines TireTutor's robust tire catalog with iConfigurator's powerful technology. TireTutor's tire catalog comes with instant ecommerce checkout functionality, streamlined real-time inventory updates, and transparent pricing-all within a visually compelling interface that enhances the online shopping experience. iConfigurator's technology includes not only the visualizer, but also in-stock inventory with pricing to improve the customer experience and help dealers sell more efficiently.

“We are thrilled to partner with TireTutor to bring this innovative solution to tire and wheel dealers looking to improve their online presence,” said Joe Lopez, President of iConfigurator.“Our goal is to help our customers increase sales through visually appealing products and accurate data.”

“We believe it's important to provide dealers with the tools they need to offer their customers an incredible digital experience,” said Jason Abrahams, CEO of TireTutor.“With access to both a tire catalog and a wheel catalog, both dealers and consumers win.”

The integration promises to transform how customers interact with tire and wheel options online, combining ease of use with powerful visualization tools to create a more engaging and effective shopping experience.

For more information on how this new partnership can benefit your business, visit iConfigurator's website and TireTutor's website .

About iConfigurator

Developed by Icon Media, the iConfigurator Wheel Visualizer enables manufacturers and retailers to showcase a diverse array of aftermarket wheel types and realistic upgrades in real-time. Whether in a showroom or online, the iConfigurator provides an exceptional level of interaction, encouraging consumers to explore customization options. The iConfigurator is more than just a tool; it is a transformational force in the automotive aftermarket wheel industry. It redefines how manufacturers and retailers engage with consumers, making the journey of customizing vehicles an exciting and interactive experience. As automotive customization grows in popularity, the iConfigurator empowers businesses to meet customer demands and enhance brand identity, ensuring that every customer finds wheels that reflect their style and personality.

About TireTutor

Founded in 2018, TireTutor is a leader in e-commerce for tire dealers, distributors and automotive service centers, providing true all-in-one software that connects digital retail to in-store operations. Led by a team of former CarGurus employees, the company's platform provides world-class products including a modern POS with integrated tire ordering and online scheduling, custom websites with service forms and e-commerce tire catalogs, B2B wholesale ordering software with real-time inventory, and machine-learning advertising. TireTutor's products are designed to support independent businesses, optimize their supply chain, improve their online presence, and sell more tires and service.

To learn more about TireTutor and their revolutionary all-in-one software, visit their website or request a demo .

© 2024 TireTutor, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





CONTACT: Press Contact: Katie Morrow (508) 919-6124 ...