Onclive® And The Ruesch Center For The Cure Of Gastrointestinal Cancers Announce Recipients Of The 2024 Luminary Awards In GI Cancers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This award program recognizes individuals whose contributions to GI cancer research and patient care have made a lasting impact in their field

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncLive, the nation's leading multimedia resource for oncology professionals, and the Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers at Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center are honored to announce the winners of the 2024 Luminary Awards in GI Cancers.



The Luminary Awards in GI Cancers celebrates individuals who have played an integral part in furthering research and improving patient outcomes for those affected by GI cancers. Through their leadership and commitment to excellence, these honorees have left a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape.

The 2024 honorees are:



Anirban Maitra, MBBS, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Robert Mayer, M.D., Harvard Medical School

Jeanne Ruesch, Ruesch Family Foundation

Lee E. Smith, M.D., FACS, Georgetown University (retired) Richard Wender, M.D., Perelman School of Medicine



An awards ceremony recognizing the honorees will take place on November 21, 2024, at The Westin Georgetown, Washington, D.C., during the 15th Annual Ruesch Symposium .

“The Luminary Award gives us an opportunity to honor those who have set the standard for us all,” said John L. Marshall, M.D., director of the Ruesch Center.“Through their dedication, creativity, compassion, and unwavering focus on improving outcomes for GI cancer patients, they have forged new benchmarks. These awards recognize their remarkable efforts and inspire others as we continue the fight.”

The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers is a global leader in the fight against GI cancers, offering a unique, personalized approach to treatment. The Ruesch Center focuses exclusively on GI cancers, driving innovative research, clinical trials, and individualized therapies. With over 50 active clinical trials and a biorepository of tissue and blood samples, it is at the forefront of advancing science.

OncLive is proud to partner with the Ruesch Center each year to honor outstanding individuals with this award.

“Each year, we see new developments within the gastrointestinal cancer space and new opportunities to improve the patient journey,” said Robert M. Goldsmith, senior vice president, corporate development, at MJH Life Sciences®.“The Luminary Awards provide us with a special opportunity to thank and honor the individuals who have made profound achievements in the field.”

For more registration information and to purchase tickets, please visit the OncLive registration page .

About OncLive

The leading digital platform and multichannel resource for practicing oncologists, OncLive offers oncology professionals peer-to-peer insights, news, and practical information they can use to offer the best patient care. OncLive is a brand of MJH Life Sciences , the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About the Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers

The Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers is part of Georgetown University's Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center. It focuses on personalized patient care and the fight against gastrointestinal cancers. The Ruesch Center provides the highest standard of care and individualized cures through clinical trials and research, education and advocacy, and regional and global alliances.

