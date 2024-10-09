Tina Dabi's 'Safai Abhiyan' Against Rajasthan Spa Center Takes Internet By Storm: 'In Singham Avatar...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Popular IAS officer Tina Dabi's action against a spa centre in Rajasthan's Barmer was being widely praised by several social users on Wednesday. Dabi was posted as the district collector of Rajasthan's Barmer last month. It was alleged that a sex racket was being run at the spa centre where raids were conducted by Tina Dabi's team recently.

In a video, a official was quotes as saying that a "safai abhiyaan" or a cleanliness drive was being conducted on the road connecting "Chamunda chauraha" and "Sadar thana (police station)" as per "collector madam's" directions.

"We have come here to maintain law and order...in the meantime, four women and two men had locked themselves in a room...the SDM broke the glass and entered the room and found these people...we have sent them to Kotwali police station for verification...The investigation is going on," police said ..

| IAS Tina Dabi threatens shopkeepers during cleanliness drive inspection | Watch

The officer didn't mention Dabi's name. However, NDTV reported on Wednesday that Dabi raided a spa centr , which was reportedly a front for an alleged sex racket. The report claimed that a cleaning campaign was underway near the Sadar police station area when all of a sudden Tina Dabi arrived for a surprise inspection.

During the inspection, Dabi reportedly noticed a spa centre with locked doors. No one opened them despite knocking it several times. Some police officials then entered the spa centre through the roof, and some broke the door to enter the spa centre.

| Tina Dabi receives accolades from Pakistani refugees after land allocation

"There were many rooms inside the spa centre, in which five girls and two men were found in objectionable conditions, police said. Sadar police station took all of them into custody on suspicion of prostitutio and all of them are being questioned," the report added.