(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluid Management Systems market by Product, by Disposables and Accessories, by Application, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fluid management systems market accounted for USD 11.34 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 47.08 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 13.82% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Increased focus on infection control and patient safety, a rise in minimally invasive surgeries, government initiatives, and healthcare reforms, an increase in surgical procedures and diagnostic tests, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets will all contribute to the market's growth.
Minimally invasive surgical methods are becoming more and more popular than standard open operations because of advantages like quicker recovery periods, fewer issues after surgery, and less expensive healthcare. Fluid management systems, which offer precise control over irrigation, insufflation, and suction, are essential to minimally invasive treatments including laparoscopy, arthroscopy, and endoscopy.
For instance, Transit Scientific reported in April 2022 that the FDA has cleared its XO Cross Support catheter device for use in coronary procedures. This platform is intended to facilitate wire exchange, guide and support the guidewire during access to the peripheral or coronary arteries, and offer assistance for the administration of diagnostic or saline contrast chemicals.
North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced medical technologies, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.
Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising adoption of advanced medical technologies in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.
For instance, Transit Scientific reported in April 2022 that the FDA had cleared its XO Cross Support catheter platform for use in coronary procedures. This platform is intended to facilitate wire exchange, guide and support the guidewire during access to the peripheral or coronary arteries, and offer assistance for the administration of diagnostic or saline contrast chemicals.
Report Scope
Base Year: 2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2034
Study Coverage
Market Forecast by Product, Disposables and Accessories, Application, and End-user Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA) Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players
Baxter International Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stryker Corporation Smiths Group plc Medtronic plc Cardinal Health Inc. Olympus Corporation Karl Storz SE & Co. KG ConMed Corporation AngioDynamics Inc. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Teleflex Incorporated Becton, Dickinson and Company ICU Medical Inc.
Fluid Management Systems Market (2023-2034) by:
Product (Revenue USD Bn)
Dialyzers Insufflators Suction and Irrigation Systems Fluid Warming Systems Fluid Waste Management Other Products
By product, the dialyzers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global fluid management systems market in 2023 owing to the rising global need for dialysis therapy due to the incidence of end-stage renal illness and chronic kidney disease. For instance, in February 2022, Medtronic plc declared that the FDA had approved the first and only ablation catheters, the Freezor and Freezor Xtra Cardiac Cryoablation Focal Catheters, to treat the increasing number of pediatric cases of Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia (AVNRT).
Additionally, the insufflators segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures and technological advancements in insufflation systems.
Disposables and Accessories (Revenue USD Bn)
Catheters Bloodlines Transducers Valves Tubing Sets Other Disposables and Accessories
By disposables and accessories, the catheters segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global fluid management systems market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of urinary tract disorders and the growing demand for catheter-based interventions in urological procedures. For instance, the Bodyport cardiac scale received approval for fluid management assessment from the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2022.
Additionally, the tubing sets segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for disposable tubing sets, technological advancements, and the increasing number of surgical procedures requiring fluid management.
Application (Revenue USD Bn)
Arthroscopy Laparoscopy Neurology Cardiology Urology Dental Gastroenterology Other Applications
By application, the urology segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global fluid management systems market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as kidney stones, urinary incontinence, and prostate enlargement, driving the demand for urology-specific fluid management systems. For instance, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)/Carefusion 303 recalled Alaris infusion pumps in December 2023 because of problems with their compatibility with Cardinal Health Monoject syringes.
Additionally, the laparoscopy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques, advancements in laparoscopic procedures, and the increasing prevalence of laparoscopic surgeries across various medical specialties.
End-user (Revenue USD Bn)
Diagnostic Centers Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others
By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global fluid management systems market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for advanced medical technologies, rising surgical volumes, and the growing emphasis on efficient patient care in hospital settings. For instance, Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company that specializes in the production and distribution of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, announced in June 2023 that the FDA had approved the 510(k) for the company's CM-1600 blood and fluid volume monitoring device.
Additionally, the ambulatory surgery centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for outpatient procedures, advancements in ambulatory surgical techniques, and the need for cost-effective healthcare delivery models.
Key Attributes
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900