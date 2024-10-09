Forum And Red Clover Advisors Awarded In International Website Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Forum Communications & Red Clover Advisors wins w3 Award

New website for Red Clover Advisors receives silver in 19th Annual w3 Awards.

- Jodi Daniels, Founder and CEO, Red Clover AdvisorsGAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forum Communications and Red Clover Advisors announces today that they have received an award from the w3 Awards from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA) for the newly designed redcloveradvisors website. Receiving thousands of entries annually from across the globe, the w3 Awards honors outstanding Social Media Marketing & Content, Websites, Online Marketing & Advertising, Mobile Sites & Apps, Online Video, Podcasts and Emerging Tech created by some of the best digital content creators across the industry. The w3 Awards is the first major digital competition to be accessible to the biggest agencies, the smallest firms and everyone in between. This year's winners range from GoodRX to the global fan premiere of Amazon Prime's Fallout television show.In this year's competition, Forum Communications and Red Clover Advisors received Silver in the Consulting Websites category.“Competition for any of the awards involving AIVA is fierce,” said Nick Kastner, director of brand and digital strategy at Forum Communications.“Some of our industry's best work is represented in the w3 Awards and to be part of that is an honor.”For Forum Communications, this is their fifth w3 Award in the past 4 years.“We're blessed with an amazing team and amazing clients,” said Katie Dubnik, president at Forum Communications.“Jodi and the team at Red Clover Advisors have been great to work with and we're honored that they trust us in supporting their digital marketing efforts.”Forum Communications' relationship with data privacy consultancy Red Clover Advisors began following a response to a call for proposals for support in search engine optimization (SEO) and other digital marketing activities for the company's website. The relationship quickly became an exploration of a new website and continued efforts in SEO as well as support in website maintenance, marketing automation, and more.The new website simplifies the confusing topics of data privacy and regulation for business owners and explains the value of Red Clover Advisors and their services including AI governance, privacy impact assessments, serving as fractional privacy officer for their clients, and more.“The field of privacy and management of privacy can be overwhelming for organizations,” said Jodi Daniels, founder and CEO of Red Clover Advisors.“The Forum team has taken the time to understand our industry, our needs, and our business goals. We work well together and have seen the fruits of our relationship.”Since beginning their relationship with Forum Communications, Atlanta-based Red Clover Advisors has seen more than a 50% increase in website traffic, more than a 70% increase in traffic from search engines and a variety of number one and top five positions in search engines for terms directly related to their data privacy consulting services. These results were accomplished all the while competing with some of the largest consulting firms in the world.ABOUT RED CLOVER ADVISORSRed Clover Advisors helps companies meet and succeed by bringing data privacy strategy and compliance together with flexible and scalable services to reduce complexity. Red Clover Advisors refines, updates, and builds privacy structure and make both the business and the legal issues accessible and actionable. Their team of certified and experienced privacy professionals (CIPP / US / E / A) integrate all the practitioner-level knowledge required to deliver sustainable privacy program outcomes. Led by nationally-known privacy expert, founder and CEO Jodi Daniels, by simplifying data privacy practices, Red Clover Advisors helps companies grow and nurture integrity.Privacy is...overwhelming. With Red Clover Advisors it doesn't have to be. Learn more at redcloveradvisors.ABOUT FORUM COMMUNICATIONSForum Communications, based in Gainesville, GA, is a full-service marketing agency that helps clients find their voice in a crowded marketplace. Forum Communications offers services ranging from brand and creative communications planning, marketing strategy, and graphic and web design services. Since its inception, Forum has worked with 300+ clients across more than 40 industries while more than 90% of those clients have remained as clients or have returned for additional projects.Learn more at forumspeaks .

