Children's Therapy Network Adds Ventura Location To Its Certified Autism Centertm Status

Children's Therapy renews its Certified Autism CenterTM designation at Newbury Park and earns the CAC status for its Ventura location.

- Cassandra Woods-Pierce, Children's Therapy Network CEO

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- To further enhance care and support for autistic individuals and their families, Children's Therapy Network (CTN) has renewed its Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation at its Newbury Park location and achieved the CAC designation for its Ventura location. Awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), organizations receive the CAC when 80% or more of front-facing staff complete autism-specific training and certification to better identify, communicate, and assist autistic patients.

“We are proud to renew our Certified Autism Center designation in Newbury Park and to expand this certification to our Ventura location. This accomplishment reaffirms our dedication to offering specialized, high-quality care for children on the autism spectrum. With this certification, we're able to reach even more families with the expert, evidence-based therapies they deserve. For us, this represents a continued commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment where every child can grow, learn, and thrive,” says Cassandra Woods-Pierce, Children's Therapy Network CEO.

Children's Therapy Network takes a holistic approach to supporting children with sensory processing disorders. They offer physical, speech, occupational, and early intervention therapies. The team's certification equips providers with new tools and strategies to enhance their service to all patients.

“We are thrilled to see Children's Therapy Network's Newbury location renew its Certified Autism CenterTM designation and to welcome the Ventura location as a newly certified center,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“These accomplishments reflect CTN's commitment to enhancing the quality of care for autistic children and their families. We look forward to the positive impact these certifications will have on the communities they serve.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created specialized programs for a variety of industries, so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

About Children's Therapy Network

Children's Therapy Network's mission is to serve children with special needs, and varied physical abilities. We do this by enhancing the child's potential and fostering independence through high quality, innovative therapeutic programs. We work to educate the child and family to foster a harmonious atmosphere during treatment and in their preferred natural environment. We strive for professional excellence through a collaborative atmosphere built on a foundation of dignity and integrity. Our highly trained therapist assists the child in their physical, emotional, and educational needs.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing the global standard for training and certification in the field of cognitive disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

