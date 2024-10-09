Trident Iot Adds Authorized Test Lab Accreditation Expanding Iot Certification Capabilities With Zigbee®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mariusz Malkowski, Chief Officer of Trident IoTCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- [Carlsbad California, October 9th, 2024] - Trident IoT, a leading provider of IoT solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been officially approved as an authorized test lab for Zigbee certification by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (Alliance). This approval significantly enhances Trident IoT's position as a trusted certification partner, adding to its existing status as an authorized test lab for Z-Wave® certifications.With this approval, Trident IoT can now offer manufacturers and developers a streamlined path to Zigbee certification, ensuring their products meet the rigorous standards set by the Alliance. This is an important milestone in Trident IoT's mission to provide both products and services that enable development of IoT products across multiple wireless protocols."Our approval as a Zigbee certification test lab reinforces our commitment to helping companies bring secure, reliable, and compliant devices to market faster. Combined with our Z-Wave testing capabilities, Trident IoT is now a one-stop solution for developers working across these two major standards," said Mariusz Malkowski, Chief Technology Officer of Trident IoT. "By locating our labs in the US, we make it easier for North American developers to communicate throughout the certification process, resolving issues that arise quickly which results in products getting to market faster.”“Today the Alliance welcomed Trident IoT to join our network of authorized test labs. This addition comes at a critical time with growth in the Zigbee market, especially in North America, driven by widespread deployment of low-cost, low-power Zigbee networks. This is seen across various applications, including smart energy, smart grid, and smart home systems. Expanding our testing capabilities with expert facilities like Trident IoT is essential to support this growth and ensures that the demand for compliant, high-quality IoT devices is efficiently met,” said Jon Harros, Head of Certification and Testing at the Alliance.The addition of Zigbee testing services complements Trident IoT's existing service offerings, including Z-Wave testing, RF performance testing and design and development services. The company's state-of-the-art testing facilities and expert engineering team ensure that products comply with the latest wireless standards and regulatory requirements, facilitating smooth market entry for global manufacturers.The Zigbee certification program is designed to ensure product interoperability, security, and reliability, critical factors for smart homes, buildings, and industrial applications. With the widespread adoption of Zigbee in these markets, Trident IoT is poised to support manufacturers looking to get their certified product to market as quickly as possible.About Trident IoTTrident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company. Founded by a team of IoT veterans with over a century of industry knowledge, we specialize in products and services that simplify your product development journey. Trident IoT is built around three pillars: IoT Silicon and Tools, Design and Development support, and US-Based certification services. Built by developers for developers, our mission is to enable you get to revenue faster with simply better products.For more information, please visit or contact ....________________________________________Media Contact:...

