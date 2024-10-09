Dubai Department Of Economy And Tourism Teams Up With Sport Impact Summit To Pioneer Sustainable Solutions In Sports

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai-UAE, 9 October 2024

–The Dubai

Department of and (DET) has joined the impressive roster of partners for the Impact Summit (SIS). Scheduled to take place at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on December 4th and 5th, 2024, the summit is a groundbreaking global initiative aimed at harnessing the transformative power of sport to drive sustainability, health, and economic growth. This collaboration between SIS and DET represents a crucial step toward their shared vision of creating lasting social and environmental impact, while positioning Dubai as a leader in innovative, community-driven solutions.

DET and SIS will collaborate to identify and support high-impact events and develop a long-term strategy, aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy in the decade up to 2033 and position it among the top three cities in the world.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of DET,

said: 'We are delighted to partner with the Sport Impact Summit to support Dubai's mission to promote an active lifestyle through our endeavours to build and maintain a healthy, engaged, and happy population. Moreover, sport is an incredible catalyst for sustainable social and economic growth – and we are committed to working with our stakeholders across the public and private sectors to drive positive change through sports development. Taking place shortly after the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, the summit will provide further momentum to Dubai's wider fitness movement, help to identify new opportunities to strengthen sporting infrastructure and inspire communities to elevate their fitness journeys further.'





Sean Morris,

former First-Class Cricketer and Co -Founder of the Sport Impact Summit, expressed his enthusiasm:

'We are thrilled to partner with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Their progressive approach to sustainability and community well-being perfectly aligns with the mission of the Sport Impact Summit. Together, we have the chance to inspire global change through the power of sport and showcase Dubai as a leader in fostering innovation and sustainable practices that benefit both local communities and the world.'

The Sport Impact Summit in December will gather global thought leaders, athletes, academics, and sustainability experts to tackle pressing global challenges. With a focus on actionable solutions, the summit highlights the unifying power of sport in promoting sustainability and well-being across communities worldwide.

DET is committed to strengthening Dubai's position as a global hub for trade, tourism, and innovation. By partnering with SIS, DET aims to drive economic growth while fostering healthier, more sustainable communities for the future.

Leading up to the event in December, SIS will announce new Impact Champions and Impact Partners who will contribute to the mission of creating a more sustainable and healthier world.