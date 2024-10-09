(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Water and Sewage Projects (Q3 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides analysis on the construction projects, showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

The tracked water and sewage construction projects consist of a total value of $422.7 billion, including all projects from the early stages of pre-planning (announcement and study) to the execution stage. The global pipeline of projects remains considerably advanced, with 75.9% ($320.8 billion) of pipeline value generated by projects currently in execution or pre-execution (design, tender, and award) stages. The MENA region accounts for the largest share of the global pipeline value, with 37.6% of the total pipeline value ($159.1 billion).

Key Topics Covered



Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia Australasia

