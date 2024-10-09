INE Security Alert: Learning From Cybersecurity Breaches

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5 Strategies to Reduce Threats Through Training

Cary, NC, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the face of a seemingly endless onslaught of data breaches that bring even the largest companies to their knees, there is an opportunity within the cybersecurity to view these not as failures, but as opportunities for security growth and protocol enhancement. INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, is examining some of the largest data breaches to derive key lessons and strategies organizations can take to avoid future threats.

"Every high-profile cybersecurity attack is a textbook in disguise. It's a chance to revise our strategies and educate our teams about realistic threats,” says Dara Warn, CEO at INE Security.“Integrating real-world breaches into training modules is a key piece of continuing education that organizations cannot afford to neglect. This ensures lessons are not just theoretical but deeply ingrained in practical, everyday actions that reduce risks.”

Learning from Past Attacks

The significance of cybersecurity training as a cyber defense strategy cannot be overstated. As digital threats become more sophisticated, the need for well-informed and well-prepared cyber teams increases. Training is essential not just for IT staff but for every employee within the organization. Two of the most impactful cybersecurity breaches in recent years include:

The Equifax Breach of 2017: This data breach exposed the personal information of approximately 147 million people. This breach highlighted the importance of regular software updates, as the hackers exploited a known vulnerability that had not been patched. This incident underscores the need for continuous cybersecurity training and the implementation of robust patch management policies.The MOVEit Breach of 2023: In May 2023, the ransomware group CLOP (TA505) exploited a zero-day vulnerability in MOVEit's managed file transfer software via SQL injection, leading to the extracted data of more than 62 million individuals and more than 2,000 organizations, and costing upwards of $10 billion. This incident demonstrated how a flaw in a single piece of software could trigger a global data privacy disaster.

Strategies to Reduce Cyber Threats Through Training

Simulation-Based Cyber Ranges : Simulating cyber attacks and other hacking attempts can prepare employees for real-world scenarios. This hands-on approach helps solidify what is often theoretical knowledge, enabling employees to act swiftly and correctly when faced with actual threats.Regular Training Updates: Cyber threats evolve rapidly; hence, cybersecurity training cannot be a one-time event. Regular updates and continuous training and certification are essential to keep the team's knowledge current and to reinforce cybersecurity best practices.Cloud Security Best Practices: As more organizations move to cloud-based solutions, cross-training IT staff on cloud security best practices becomes essential. This includes understanding cloud infrastructure, knowing how to use cloud security tools, and implementing policies that comply with industry regulations.Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Planning: Train staff on developing and implementing effective disaster recovery plans that ensure data integrity and business continuity in the event of a cyber attack. This includes training on backup solutions, data restoration techniques, and business continuity strategies to minimize downtime.Leadership Involvement: When leadership exemplifies a commitment to cybersecurity training, it sends a strong message throughout the organization about its importance. This top-down approach helps in creating a culture of security.

Conclusion

By focusing on cybersecurity training for businesses, understanding why it is important, and implementing strategies to reduce cyber threats, organizations can position themselves as leaders in cybersecurity readiness. Cybersecurity training and ongoing education will be the cornerstone of security, ensuring that teams are equipped not only to handle current threats but also to anticipate and neutralize future challenges.

