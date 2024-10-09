(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Leisure and Hospitality Projects (Q3 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides analysis on the construction projects, showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

The tracked pipeline of leisure and hospitality buildings projects consist of a total value of $1.89 trillion, decreasing marginally from $1.95 trillion in Q2 2024. This comprises hotel and resorts projects in addition to mixed-use developments that include a significant component of leisure and hospitality. The pipeline comprises of projects with a minimum value of $25 million, of which the mixed-use developments account for the larger portion of the pipeline by value, at $1.26 trillion, while the hotel and resorts projects have a combined value of $620.8 billion.

The largest overall pipeline is in North America, totaling $629.1 billion, of which $324.1 billion is already in the execution stage, representing 51.5% of the total pipeline. Meanwhile the pipeline of projects in the Middle East and North Africa is relatively more mature, with 84.2% of projects by value already in execution.

