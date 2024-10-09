Sharetec Expands Partnership with Larky to Provide nudge® Push Notification platform to all Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sharetec Expands Partnership with Larky to Provide nudge® Push Notification to all Clients

All Sharetec clients will benefit from Larky's engagement that delivers 7-10X the results of traditional marketing

- Rachel McKinley, Assistant VP of Marketing ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sharetec, a leading provider of innovative core processing software and digital solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with Larky, the industry leader in proactive account holder engagement . This expansion will deliver Larky's nudge® platform to all Sharetec Digital Banking clients significantly boosting member engagement and satisfaction.Building upon the success of their initial collaboration, Sharetec and Larky are now offering real-time, personalized notifications directly within Sharetec's reimagined mobile banking experience, Sharetec On-the-Go Mobile. This seamless integration allows credit unions to connect more effectively with their members, delivering targeted messages that promote relevant financial services and deepen member relationships."Our commitment has always been to empower credit unions with innovative, user-friendly solutions that enhance member experiences and help credit unions grow," said Joe Viater, President at Sharetec. "Expanding our partnership with Larky aligns perfectly with our mission. By offering advanced engagement tools to all our Sharetec On-the-Go clients, we're enabling them to connect with their members in more meaningful ways."Early adopters like Maine Family Federal Credit Union have already seen impressive results. Daniel Clarke, CEO and President of Maine Family Federal Credit Union, remarked, "If you know how to use a website, you can use Larky. It's very simple to use. I also think a financial institution will be amazed at the engagement rates. When you're doing a direct mail or email campaign and you get excited for three to five percent responses and [with Larky] you're in the double digits. It's very cool to see."The ease of use and high engagement rates have also impressed the Maine Family FCU marketing team. "We recently launched a campaign promoting Zogo, a financial literacy app and almost doubled the number of people who are registered for the app after sending out that message," said Rachel McKinley, Assistant VP of Marketing at Maine Family Federal Credit Union. "It was super easy."As part of this initiative, Sharetec mobile banking customers will have the opportunity to upgrade the included basic functionality to an enhanced version. This includes Larky's geolocation push notification technology and additional benefits, allowing credit unions to deliver targeted messages based on real-time location data.Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky, commented on the enhanced partnership: "We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Sharetec. Integrating nudge® into their mobile banking app means credit unions can provide timely, relevant notifications that truly enrich the member experience. This expansion reflects our shared vision of leveraging technology to strengthen member relationships."This partnership exemplifies both companies' dedication to providing technology that not only meets the current needs of credit unions but also adapts to future demands, ensuring they exceed expectations in connecting with their members.About LarkyLarky, the market leader of consumer engagement technology, empowers financial institutions to proactively connect with their audience in the right place, at the right time. The company advances digital transformation in the banking sector through its Larky nudge® platform, which delivers tailored turnkey push notification campaigns to selected account holders. For more information, visit . Follow Larky on LinkedIn.About Sharetec:Sharetec is a leading provider of agile, bold credit union software that improves credit union operations and members' financial lives. Since its inception in 1993, Sharetec has grown steadily, supporting over 280 credit unions. With five offices nationwide and additional development overseas, Sharetec continues to propel the success of credit unions and achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction across the United States, U.S. territories, and the Caribbean.

Jamie Reoch

Larky

+1 248-346-6248

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.