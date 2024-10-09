Virnetx Establishes CRADA With AFRL/RI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory Intelligence Systems Directorate

(NYSE: VHC ) today announced that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Air Force (AF) Research Laboratory Intelligence Systems Directorate (AFRL/RI) to facilitate collaboration on cybersecurity and Zero Trust technologies to support integrated surveillance and reconnaissance operations as well as AF and joint targeting processes. The work conducted under this CRADA is expected to provide the avenue to secure and obfuscate AF targeting, processing, dissemination, and intelligence technology, enabling AF to take advantage of the latest research and developments in commercially available cybersecurity technology and reduce its IT attack surface in a joint, all-domain environment.

About CRADA

A Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) is an agreement between a Federal laboratory and a non-Federal party to perform collaborative research and development in any area that is consistent with the Federal laboratory's mission. CRADAs are a frequently used mechanism for formalizing interactions and partnerships between private industry and national research labs and the only mechanism for receiving funds from non-Federal sources for collaborative work.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation

is an Internet security software and technology company with industry-leading, patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX's team includes experts on technologies related to hiding, securing, and transporting critical communications data, using advanced cryptography, PKI, block chain, and more, between sub-system components and mission tools, capabilities, and applications for secure end-to-end communications. VirnetX's

software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX OneTM, VirnetX War RoomTM, and VirnetX MatrixTM, are designed to be device and location independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. For more information, please visit



Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release should be read in conjunction with our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future events and conditions and may discuss, among other things, expectations regarding the success of our collaboration with AF, our continued research and development of cybersecurity and Zero Trust technologies, and the ability of our technologies to support integrated surveillance and reconnaissance operations and AF and joint targeting processes, to allow the security and obfuscation of AF targeting, processing, dissemination, and intelligence technology, and to enable AF to incorporate cybersecurity technology and reduce its IT attack surface. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result in," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside our control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from our historical results and experience. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 15, 2024. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made.

EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY LAW, WE UNDERTAKE NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE OR REVISE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.

Contact:

Investor Relations

