Actionstreamer And Metrostar Announce Partnership To Enhance Safety And Fleet Availability In Defense Fuel Tank Inspections

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CINCINNATI, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionStreamer, a leader in wearable live-streaming technology, has partnered with MetroStar Systems (MetroStar), a leading provider of secure digital transformation and AI-enabled solutions, to enhance safety and operational readiness for the U.S. (USAF). This collaboration will introduce ActionStreamer's Integrated Respirator Information System (IRIS) across multiple military branches, improving safety and efficiency during critical tank inspections while increasing fleet availability-a key factor in national security.

Fuel Tank Inspections with Real-Time Monitoring

Fuel tank inspections play a crucial role in maintaining military aircraft fleets, including high-priority planes like the KC-135. These inspections expose maintenance personnel to hazardous environments and fuel vapors, often in confined spaces. Through ActionStreamer's IRIS system , inspections will become safer and more efficient, offering real-time video streaming and two-way audio communication, all while maintaining strict adherence to safety protocols.

The IRIS system , which integrates custom-designed wearables with third party full-face respirators, enables live-streaming and audio communication from within fuel tanks or other confined spaces. Maintenance teams can stream high-definition footage to command centers, allowing decision-makers to monitor the process remotely in real time.

Increasing Fleet Availability to Bolster National Security

One of the standout benefits of the IRIS system is its ability to significantly reduce the time required for fuel tank inspections, thus increasing fleet availability . As illustrated in a recent U.S. Air Force case study , the IRIS system saved more than 35,000 maintenance hours annually , reduced operational costs by $15 million , and added 7,000 days of aircraft availability . By improving the speed and efficiency of fuel tank inspections, the Armed Forces will have more aircraft ready for immediate deployment, a critical aspect of maintaining mission readiness and national defense capabilities.

This partnership aims to expand those same benefits to other military branches, ensuring enhanced safety, operational efficiency, and increased fleet availability across a broader spectrum of defense operations.

"Partnering with MetroStar allows us to leverage our collective expertise in innovative technologies and mission-critical solutions," said Bob Lento, CEO of ActionStreamer. "The IRIS system will revolutionize the way maintainers conduct their work, enabling safer and more efficient aircraft maintenance while enhancing the overall operational capability of the Department of Defense."

A Collaborative Commitment to Defense Safety and Readiness

Through this strategic partnership, MetroStar will leverage its decade-long expertise in Defense Systems Integration and advanced AI/ML capabilities to complement ActionStreamer's cutting-edge IRIS technology. This collaboration is a transformative approach to maintaining and modernizing the USAF's technological edge in defense capabilities.

"MetroStar is excited to work with ActionStreamer to bring real-time, innovative safety solutions to the USAF," said Cedric George, MetroStar's Sr. Director of Strategy and Growth. "This partnership supports our ongoing mission to provide cutting-edge digital solutions that optimize operational efficiency and protect the lives of service members working in hazardous environments and confined spaces. The introduction of IRIS is a game-changer for defense fuel tank inspections and repairs."

This partnership is a critical step in improving fuel tank inspections, combining

ActionStreamer's IRIS system with MetroStar's digital expertise. Together, the companies enhance safety, streamline inspections, and increase fleet availability-bolstering the operational readiness of the U.S. Armed Forces.

About ActionStreamer

ActionStreamer is a leader in wearable live-streaming technology for industrial and defense sectors, offering solutions that improve safety and communication in confined and hazardous environments.

About MetroStar

MetroStar provides secure digital transformation and IT services to government agencies and defense organizations, with a mission to enhance operational success and safeguard national security through advanced digital technologies.

