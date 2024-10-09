(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) is currently investigating potential violations of the securities laws on behalf of investors of Beyond, (NYSE: BYON ) ("Beyond").

On May 6, 2024, after the closed, Beyond announced the company's first quarter 2024 results and revealed first quarter total net revenue of $382 million, an increase of only 0.3% year-over-year, and a first quarter net loss of $74 million. Additionally, Beyond declined to reiterate its previously-issued goal to achieve $2 billion of revenue in 2024 and a $3 billion revenue run rate by the end of 2025.

On this news, Beyond's share price fell $5.37, or 24.5%, to close at $16.52 on May 7, 2024.

If you are a Beyond investor and would like to learn more about our investigation, please CLICK HERE to fill out our online form or contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:

Jonathan Naji, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or E-mail at [email protected] . You can also click on the following link or paste it in your browser:

href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LL prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.

The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).

For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP , please visit .



CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED