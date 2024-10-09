H.C. Anderson Roofing Company Announces New Ownership Under Popular Entrepreneur And Youtuber Brandon Schlichter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

H.C. Anderson Roofing Company announces new ownership under Brandon Schlichter, who is well known for his YouTube channel, Joy.

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H.C. Anderson Roofing Company, a commercial roofing firm serving Illinois and Wisconsin, has announced its new ownership under Brandon Schlichter. Mr. Schlichter is best known for his YouTube channel, Investment Joy, which has over 1.8 million subscribers who follow his business ventures.Founded in 1998, H.C. Anderson Roofing has an established reputation as one of the best commercial roofers in the region by focusing on craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. The company has a long list of referrals across a diverse range of industries, from manufacturing facilities and office buildings to schools and government agencies. Now, with new leadership in place, H.C. Anderson Roofing is positioning itself for growth and expansion.Brandon Schlichter brings a fresh vision and ambitious plans for the company's future.“I'm thrilled to take over a business with such an outstanding legacy,” Schlichter said.“Our goal is not only to maintain the high standards H.C. Anderson Roofing is known for but to also create new opportunities for well-paying jobs in the Rockford area. I believe in investing in people and communities, and this acquisition is a fantastic opportunity to do just that.”Schlichter plans to expand the company's workforce significantly.“By the end of next year, I aim to grow the team to 75 employees, with a long-term goal of 200 high-quality jobs within the next three to five years,” he added.The transition in ownership will not impact the high level of service that H.C. Anderson's clients have come to expect. The company will continue to operate under its well-established brand, providing the same professional roofing services to businesses throughout the region.For those looking to connect with Brandon Schlichter or inquire about commercial roofing services, visit or call (815) 624-4129.About H.C. Anderson Roofing CompanyH.C. Anderson Roofing Company has been a regional leader in the commercial roofing industry since 1998. They specialize in flat and low-slope roof solutions, including EPDM, PVC, and TPO systems. With a professional team of union contractors and a fleet of industrial equipment, the company serves businesses across the northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin regions.

H.C. Anderson Roofing Company completes roof replacement in Rockford, IL.

