Opentext To Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, October 31, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX ), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that results for its first quarter fiscal year 2025 will be released on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET. OpenText to Host Call Webcast

Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO and Madhu Ranganathan, OpenText President, CFO & Corporate Development will host a conference call webcast on October 31, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET from its Investor Relations website.

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT Length: 60 minutes Webcast: Access on OpenText IR website

OpenText Investor Track at OpenText World 2024

OpenText will host an Investor Track during our annual user conference OpenText World on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 in Las Vegas. The conference offers an incredible opportunity to learn about OpenText and our latest innovations. The investor track will be available to those attending in-person and virtually by webcast. Please contact the investor relations team at [email protected]

About OpenText

OpenTextTM is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about

OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at

