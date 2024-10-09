Every Cure Receives Five-Year, $60 Million Commitment Through TED's Audacious Project To Repurpose Medications For Global Impact

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Every Cure, an AI-powered nonprofit biotech organization, has received a five-year $60 million commitment through TED's Audacious Project to advance promising repurposed treatments to patients around the world.

This support will enable Every Cure to evaluate the most promising treatments identified by its ARPA-H-funded AI in laboratory and clinical studies, with the goal of democratizing access to safe and effective therapies for patients worldwide. Over the next five years, Every Cure will collaborate with patient organizations and stakeholders linked to the most promising drug repurposing opportunities, to ensure that these treatments reach the patients that need them the most. Ultimately, Every Cure aims to transform the global treatment landscape, improve health outcomes, and enhance the quality of life for countless individuals.

Every Cure was founded in 2022 by Dr. David Fajgenbaum, Dr. Grant Mitchell, and Tracey Sikora to amplify the impact they had been making at the University of Pennsylvania in repurposing drugs for rare diseases, including the successful repurposing of a drug for Castleman disease that ultimately saved Dr. Fajgenbaum's life. "This is such a major step in our journey to unlock the life-saving potential of existing drugs," said Dr. David Fajgenbaum, President of Every Cure. "I'm alive because of a repurposed drug and we've been able to save the lives of other patients with repurposed drugs over the last 10 years. This funding will help us to save many more lives all around the world."

In parallel to the repurposing efforts led by Dr. Fajgenbaum at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Mitchell and his colleagues on Every Cure's technology team were pioneering the use of machine learning for drug discovery in partnership with biopharmaceutical companies, and they are now poised to scale these innovative approaches. "We believe that repurposing existing treatments is the fastest and most efficient approach to addressing critical health challenges and maximizing the return on investment for saving lives," said Dr. Grant Mitchell, CEO of Every Cure.



Of the world's approximately ~18,500 recognized diseases, only ~4,000 have FDA approved treatments, leaving hundreds of millions of people worldwide without effective therapies for their conditions. Strikingly, over 80% of currently FDA-approved treatments are generic or off-patent and could hold the key to new treatments. Tragically, systemic barriers and a lack of financial incentives hinder further research on these medications, resulting in these life-saving drugs remaining underutilized on pharmacy shelves while patients continue to suffer from limited or no treatment options.

To address these challenges, Every Cure systematically identifies and advances promising repurposing opportunities by leveraging its comprehensive AI data engine, which generates predictive efficacy scores for FDA-approved drugs across all diseases. The funding catalyzed through The Audacious Project will strengthen this capability by supporting essential research and clinical initiatives, ensuring rapid access to identified therapies for patients in need, and accelerating the path from discovery to treatment.

The Audacious Project is a collaborative funding initiative housed within TED that empowers changemakers to transform their innovative ideas for solving the world's greatest challenges into viable multi-year initiatives. Each year, they partner with visionary philanthropists to launch these initiatives into the world. In addition to financial backing, support through TED's Audacious Project will significantly raise awareness of Every Cure's innovative drug repurposing approach, fostering collaboration and advancing their groundbreaking efforts. This invaluable support is essential as Every Cure seeks to engage a wider audience committed to improving access to effective treatments for patients around the globe.

"We are thrilled to support Every Cure's visionary mission to save lives by finding new uses for generic and off-patent drugs," said Anna Verghese, Executive Director of The Audacious Project. "With the funding catalyzed through The Audacious Project, Every Cure has the potential to change the lives of the 300 million people lacking access to safe and effective treatments."

Ultimately, Every Cure aims to raise over $220 million to support this historic, first-of-its-kind initiative dedicated to systematically identifying and unlocking hidden cures. The Audacious Project's investment in Every Cure builds on an additional $48 million, three-year contract with ARPA-H, a U.S. federal agency that supports impactful biomedical and health initiatives. This landmark funding through The Audacious Project will further empower Every Cure to leverage the outcomes of the ARPA-H contract, enhancing its organizational efforts for global impact. The investments from ARPA-H and the Audacious donors, such as Acton Family Giving; Laura and John Arnold; Chris Anderson and Jacqueline Novogratz; Reed Hastings; High Tide Foundation; Lyda Hill Philanthropies; Jeff and Marieke Rothschild; Sea Grape Foundation; and Valhalla Foundation, bring Every Cure's current fundraising total to approximately $110 million.

Media Contact:

Jamie Babin

[email protected]

About Every Cure: Every Cure

is a nonprofit biotech that utilizes AI to unleash the potential of every approved medicine to treat every disease it possibly can. Every Cure believes that repurposing medicines represents the fastest and most efficient way to tackle critical health challenges all while optimizing the return on investment in the effort to save lives. Unfortunately, systemic barriers often hinder effective repurposing, leaving patients without access to available potential treatments. To tackle these challenges, Every Cure leverages its AI platform to efficiently identify and evaluate drug repurposing opportunities across all drugs and diseases. This process is guided by objective data and insights from global experts, patient advocacy groups, and research foundations, ensuring a comprehensive strategy that maximizes the potential for discovering effective repurposed treatments. Every Cure aims to update clinical guidelines and may conduct clinical trials as part of its mission to ensure effective therapies reach those in need. Every Cure proudly announced its launch in September 2022 at the

Clinton Global Initiative .

About The Audacious Project: Launched in April 2018, The Audacious Project

is a collaborative funding initiative that's catalyzing social impact on a grand scale. Housed at TED, the nonprofit devoted to ideas, and with support from The Bridgespan Group, The Audacious Project convenes funders and social entrepreneurs with the goal of supporting bold solutions to the world's most urgent challenges. The funding collective is made up of respected organizations and individuals in philanthropy, including Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, ELMA Philanthropies, Emerson Collective, MacKenzie Scott, Skoll Foundation, Valhalla Foundation, and more .



Each year The Audacious Project supports a new cohort. The 2024 grantees are Equipo Argentino de Antropología Forense, Every Cure, Food4Education, Global Methane Hub, Great Barrier Reef Foundation, Inkomoko, MapBiomas, Project Canary, Scaling Safety, and Transcend Education.

Learn more at AudaciousProject .

For more information on Every Cure's initiatives and to learn how you can contribute, visit

EveryCure .

For further information or to express interest in partnering with Every Cure, please contact us at [email protected] or connect with us on

Twitter ,

LinkedIn ,

Facebook , and

Instagram .

SOURCE Every Cure

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED