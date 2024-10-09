(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increased Utilization and Downloads of My Agent Account Reflect Growing Adoption of La Rosa's Proprietary by its Agents

Celebration, FL, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the“Company”), a holding company for six agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service segments, today announced the launch of My Agent Account version 3.0, a significant upgrade to its proprietary platform, which now includes a new module specifically designed for property management disbursements. This update is expected to improve operational efficiency for agents across the Company.

My Agent Account, La Rosa's proprietary platform, was designed to empower agents with a comprehensive suite of tools and resources. Serving as a centralized hub, it enables agents to stay connected, informed, and efficient in their daily operations. A key feature of the platform is JAEME, a real estate AI assistant designed to inspire and support agents by providing personalized content that boosts marketing, efficiency, and sales efforts. All La Rosa offices have access to My Agent Account and are required to pay a mandatory monthly or annual subscription fee per agent for it.

The platform has demonstrated significant growth and adoption among the Company's agents:



My Agent Account utilization increased by 19% year-over-year (August 2023 versus August 2024), reflecting the growing reliance on the platform for daily operations

The My Agent Account app saw a substantial increase in downloads, nearly doubling from 281 for 2023 to 574 for 9 months of 2024, highlighting increasing user engagement JAEME utilization also increased with a jump from 864 hits in January to 1,400 hits in June 2024 and 976 hits in September 2024, showcasing the growing role of AI-driven assistance in agent operations

Alex Santos, Chief Technology Officer of La Rosa, stated,“As we continue to enhance and refine our proprietary technology, we are optimizing key processes aiming to provide a state-of-the-art experience for our agents, empowering them to deliver exceptional service to their clients. We believe that this new property management module will help our agents to increase their productivity and efficiency by 50% by the end of the year.”

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented,“With each new version of My Agent Account, we're continuing to build a proptech company, empowering our agents with the technology they need to provide exceptional service. Our goal is to transform the real estate experience for both agents and customers by driving innovation and enhancing efficiency.”

“Looking ahead, My Agent Account version 4.0 is set to launch in 2025, offering substantial improvements to transaction management integration and streamlined onboarding and e-signature processes. These advancements aim to further enhance the overall efficiency and service quality of La Rosa agents,” concluded Mr. Santos.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is disrupting the real estate industry by offering agents a choice between a revenue share model or an annual fee-based model with 100% agent commissions. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa empowers agents and franchisees to deliver top-tier service to their clients. The Company provides both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services and offers technology-based products and services to its sales agents and franchise agents.

La Rosa's business model is structured around internal services for agents and external services for the public, including residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. The Company has 24 La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices and branches located in Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, and Puerto Rico. The Company also has 13 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices and branches and two affiliated real estate brokerage offices in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company's services and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company's past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

