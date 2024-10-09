VCI Global Unleashes Enterprise AI Solutions With V-Gallant, Leveraging NVIDIA’S Computing Infrastructure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (Frankfurt: H0T) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”), through its subsidiary, V Gallant Sdn Bhd (“V-Gallant”), is offering end-to-end AI computing solutions to enterprises by integrating next-generation AI servers equipped with NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs and AI software such as Large Language Models (LLMs) and automated machine platforms. Beyond seamless integration, enterprises can enhance operational efficiency by optimizing computing power distribution, improving data flow, and task automation.



V-Gallant collaborates with leading server manufacturers and solution providers to empower organizations to fully leverage the latest advancements in generative AI, accelerating AI training and inference applications. By integrating AI computing solution with robust server infrastructure, V-Gallant supports its parent company, VC AI Limited, throughout the entire process-from deploying pre-trained models to conducting intensive LLM training and fine-tuning. Ultimately, these collaborations enable enterprises to enhance their capabilities, transforming innovative ideas into fully functional systems that allow businesses to tackle even the most demanding AI workloads across various use cases.

Recent market research highlights the rapid growth of both the AI server and system integrator markets, pointing to an increasing reliance on AI infrastructure. According to Stats Market Research, the global AI server market is expected to reach US$234.3 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 25% from 2024 to 2032. Simultaneously, Data Bridge Market Research projects that the global system integrator market will grow to US$995.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 12.18% from 2023 to 2030. These trends reflect a significant shift in how businesses are integrating advanced AI and AI computing system solutions to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and remain competitive in the evolving digital landscape.

“Data suggests a significant surge in AI adoption among enterprises, and now is the opportune moment for V-Gallant to capitalize on this AI boom. By leveraging our comprehensive AI integration offerings, we are committed to driving the growth of V-Gallant and VCI Global to elevate the AI landscape,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a diversified holding company headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Company operates through five core businesses: Capital Market Consultancy, Fintech, Real Estate, AI & Robotics, and Cybersecurity. In Capital Market Consultancy, we provide IPO solutions, investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR) consultancy, and M&A consultancy. Our Fintech arm offers a proprietary financing platform. In Real Estate, we offer specialized real estate consultancy services. The AI business delivers GPU servers, GPU cloud computing services, AI and large language model (LLM) solutions, while the Robotics segment focuses on post-harvest robotics systems. Our Cybersecurity segment provides comprehensive cybersecurity consultancy services and solutions. Committed to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional value, VCI Global has established a strong presence across the Asia-Pacific region, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, driving growth and transformation on a global scale.

For more information on the Company, please log on to .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

For media queries, please contact:

VCI Global Limited

...