Oracle Introduces New AI-Driven Workflows To Help Organizations Automate The Complete Customer Service Lifecycle

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced new AI-powered capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Service

and Oracle Fusion Cloud Field Service that help service teams increase productivity, better understand customer issues, and serve their customers more effectively.

The latest updates improve customer satisfaction by automatically identifying customer issues, recommending actions, streamlining resolution, and improving first-time fix rates.

"Service teams are expected to deliver consistent, on-demand, around-the-clock customer care and in this environment, every second of time saved helps improve the experience and build loyalty," said Jeff Wartgow, vice president, Oracle Service. "With these new capabilities, Oracle is adding AI-powered insights, authoring, and recommendations across the service lifecycle to help organizations more efficiently deliver service that elevates the entire customer experience."

Oracle Service and Oracle Field Service are a part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) , a connected suite of applications that helps organizations create, manage, serve, and nurture lasting customer relationships. Built with embedded AI and leveraging contextual service data, Oracle helps organizations automate the full customer service lifecycle. New capabilities include:



Automated service agent :

Helps service teams quickly understand customer service requests

and reduce time-to-resolution. For example, the new AI-powered automated service agent can review service-related tasks based on relevant context and customer history to then develop and deliver an actionable plan with recommended next steps for service representatives.

Call and chat summarization : Helps service representatives save time and improve accuracy when assisting customers. The new summarization capability uses generative AI to transcribe the customer conversation and produce an accurate summary of the call that can be shared with other service team members or supervisors as needed. Field service knowledge search augmentation: Helps

field service technicians fix customer issues faster and more accurately to reduce the need for repeat visits. The new Oracle Field Service knowledge search augmentation feature uses large language models (LLMs) and semantic search capabilities that understand natural language queries and use generative AI to provide guidance using articles and other resources.

"To improve service efficiency and allow service teams to focus on creating more meaningful customer interactions, it's important for organizations to lean into AI," said Aly Pinder, research vice president, IDC. "Oracle's new AI-powered service capabilities will help organizations increase responsiveness, quality, and the overall customer experience."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, Oracle Cloud CX

helps organizations connect data and workflows across marketing, sales, and service to make every customer interaction matter. To learn how Oracle Cloud CX can help your organization improve the customer experience and build brand loyalty, please visit: oracle/cx

