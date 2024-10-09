UDCG Meeting At Ramstein Postponed German Government

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ramstein-format meeting, along with the planned gathering of leaders from the UK, USA, France, and Germany set for October 12, will not take place.

This was confirmed by German spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit at a briefing on Wednesday, reports Ukrinform.

"The visit [of the U.S. President] will not happen, which also cancels all formats associated with it. Therefore, the Ramstein meeting of heads of state and government will not take place, nor will the meeting of the British Prime Minister, the French President, and the German Chancellor, including the virtual participation of the U.S. President," Hebestreit stated.

He added that the parties will attempt to reschedule the meetings in the future, though it is too early to discuss specific dates.

Hebestreit also mentioned that Berlin had received no negative reaction or disappointment from Kyiv regarding the change in plans. He reminded that the United States remains Ukraine's largest“donor,” with Germany as the second, ensuring that Ukraine can continue to rely on its partners.

German Defense Ministry spokesperson Michael Stemphle expressed hope that a Ramstein-format meeting, at least at the defense minister level, could still be held in October.

The government assured that it fully understands the reasons behind President Joe Biden's decision to cancel his official visit scheduled for October 10-13.

As a reminder, Joe Biden canceled his visit to Germany due to serious conditions in his country related to an approaching hurricane.