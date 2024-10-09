Star Running Back David Montgomery Encourages Families And Youth To Participate In Scouting America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Professional Player Signs on as Scouting America Recruitment Ambassador

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- You see him on Sundays making an impact on the football field. But before he was running through defensive lines and scoring touchdowns at the highest level of the sport, he was earning merit badges. Now David Montgomery is sharing with families and youth how his experience in the Scouting America program shaped the successful and person he is today.

"While Scouting took me outdoors and helped me discover a lifelong love for camping and fishing, it also taught me valuable lessons like developing a strategy and executing a plan, as well as how to be accountable for others than myself," said David Montgomery. "These skills helped me both in Scouting, and also taught me how to be a better athlete on the field."

Montgomery started his football career in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he balanced his love for football with the important life and leadership skills learned through being a member of Scout Troop 772. In fact, his passion for both played a pivotal role in his effort to earn Scouting's highest honor, the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout. For his Eagle Scout project, Montgomery capitalized on the popularity and high attendance of Friday night football games to support his community by leading toiletry drives to support Cincinnati's unhoused community.

Parents who are unfamiliar with – or perhaps even have misperceptions about – modern Scouting might assume that it's all camping, fishing and hiking. But they also take advantage of Scouting's modern-day skills that range from essentials in self-sufficiency and kindness learned early on in Cub Scouts to advanced skills like rocketry, robotics and coding learned as they progress. And David Montgomery showcases how Scouting can fit into your family's existing extracurricular schedule ... even if you're playing under the Friday night lights.

"David's inspiring story showcases the valuable impact Scouting can have," says Roger Krone, Scouting America CEO. "Because of the skills David learned while part of his local Cincinnati Troop, he was able to reach the pinnacle of Scouting, and also his athletic career. We appreciate David's leadership on and off the field and we're excited to have him share the Scouting story with a new generation of youth."

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be "Prepared. For Life.®"

Scouting America welcomes all of America's youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

