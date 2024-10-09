Proofpilot Welcomes Roslyn Schneider To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofPilot , the industry's first end-to-end Clinical Experience (CXP), purpose-built for recruitment and engagement for all study stakeholders, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Roslyn Schneider, Principal, RozMD Patient Affairs Consulting LLC to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Roslyn brings over 30 years of experience as a physician, biopharmaceutical executive, and consultant, known for launching blockbuster therapies and advancing patient-centered healthcare. A retired Professor of Medicine, she is a global presenter, award-winning author, and chairs the New Jersey Chapter of the American Lung Association.

"Roslyn's deep understanding of both the pharmaceutical industry and patient-focused healthcare aligns perfectly with ProofPilot's mission. Having worked with leading pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer, she knows firsthand the complexities of clinical trials and will help us shape solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients," said Chris Venezia, CEO of ProofPilot.

At ProofPilot, Roslyn will play a crucial role in advising on product direction and strategy, ensuring that the needs of patients remain at the forefront of the clinical trial process. Her expertise in patient affairs will contribute to developing innovative solutions that enhance patient engagement and recruitment, ultimately improving trial outcomes.

Roslyn Schneider stated, "Joining ProofPilot feels like a natural extension of my passion for putting patients first. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help shape strategies that not only advance clinical development but also make a real difference in patients' lives."

ProofPilot will continue to announce new members of its Strategic Advisory Board, ensuring its solutions deliver immediate and long-term value for all stakeholders.

About ProofPilot

ProofPilot enhances clinical trials with its Clinical Experience Platform. The StudyCoPilot platform centralizes and simplifies communication for sponsors, patients, and sites across the clinical trial experience. Learn more at:

.

Media Contact: Colleen yang, [email protected]

SOURCE ProofPilot

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED