Highbyte Launches Namespaces, Releases Next-Generation Industrial Dataops Solution For Global Manufacturers

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HighByte ®, an industrial software company, today announced the release of HighByte Intelligence Hub

version 4.0 with new Namespaces and Smart Query capabilities that advance the Unified Namespace (UNS) architectural pattern and address the key challenges to its adoption. Together, Namespaces and Smart Query enable data engineers to visually design, organize, and govern a UNS and query across it. The major release also includes a refined data modeling engine that makes it easier to create, manage, and validate more complex models and a native integration with Inductive Automation's Ignition platform, enabling users to easily integrate this leading SCADA and IIoT platform into their enterprise data strategy.

Statement provided by Brent Wassell, Principal IT Business Analyst at McNeilus, an Oshkosh Corporation Business

"HighByte Intelligence Hub is crucial to our industrial data strategy. It allows us to break down silos and deliver structured data into a unified namespace," said Brent Wassell, Principal IT Business Analyst at McNeilus, an Oshkosh Corporation Business. "The native integration with Ignition changes the game, allowing for greater scalability and faster deployments across our operations to drive digital transformation."

HighByte Intelligence Hub is an Industrial DataOps solution that contextualizes and standardizes industrial data from diverse sources at the edge to help bridge the gap between OT and IT systems, networks, and teams. HighByte leads the evolving Industrial DataOps market with the most complete solution to optimize the orchestration of usable industrial data across the enterprise.

"Industrial connectivity is evolving beyond just linking industrial systems. It's about creating a data-driven ecosystem. With advancements like DataOps, manufacturers can access and manage data more efficiently than ever, unlocking new levels of productivity and operational intelligence," said Anand Taparia, Principal Analyst at IoT Analytics, a leading global provider of market insights. "The global industrial connectivity market is projected to grow from USD $89 billion in 2023 to USD $104 billion by 2028, with software, especially DataOps, being the fastest-growing segment at 49% CAGR."

The latest release also includes major updates to Pipelines, improving data orchestration and observability and establishing Pipelines as the center of data movement in the Intelligence Hub. New Flow, Event, and Polled stages support time and event-based triggers. Additionally, Model and Model Validation stages have been added to help enforce data governance. Users can also expect a completely new UX that centers configuration around Pipelines with its intuitive graphical builder.

HighByte Intelligence Hub version 4.0 is now commercially available. All new features and capabilities introduced in version 4.0 are included in standard pricing . Please contact HighByte or an authorized distributor to request a trial

or purchase a subscription license.

About HighByte

HighByte is an industrial software company in Portland, Maine USA building solutions that address the data architecture and integration challenges created by Industry 4.0. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company's award-winning Industrial DataOps software, provides modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate analytics. Learn more at .

HighByte is a registered trademark of HighByte, Inc.

