(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Projects H2 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An overview of nearly $857bn-worth of projects planned or underway in UAE.



The scope of the report includes providing essential data such as the value of work awarded each year and by sector. It tracks trends in project awards, highlights key clients and contractors, and outlines top projects in various sectors. The report also offers forecasts for the years ahead, providing insights into upcoming market movements and opportunities.







Reasons to buy the report include its ability to help you identify trends within each sector, revealing which industries are growing or shrinking. It also helps you pinpoint key opportunities and challenges in different markets. One of the report's unique strengths is its use of "hard data" from actual projects to quantify various markets and sectors, making it a reliable tool for market analysis. As a comprehensive reference tool, the report offers a broad view of the project market, delivering historical, current, and future market information to assist in strategic planning and decision-making.





Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. UAE country overview

3. UAE projects market

4. Oil, gas and chemical

5. Construction

6. Transport

7. Industrial

8. Power and water

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900