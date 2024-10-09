Verana Health Introduces Qdata Explorer In Advance Of 2024 American Academy Of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The innovative accompanies the launch of Qdata Retinitis Pigmentosa for life sciences and the development of Practice Insights for clinicians

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verana ®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), revealed several new products designed to enhance real-world insights and expedite options in ophthalmology. The announcement comes ahead of the AAO 2024 Annual Meeting in Chicago, Ill., October 18-21. Verana Health is the exclusive data curation and analytics partner of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (Academy) IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight), which is the largest specialty society clinical data registry in all of medicine.



Among Verana Health's powerful new products is Qdata® Explorer, a subscription-based tool that allows life sciences companies to explore Qdata , which are research-ready data modules that utilize exclusive, expertly-curated electronic health record (EHR) data from the Academy's IRIS Registry. Using secure and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Verana Health transforms structured and unstructured healthcare data from EHRs into Qdata to power analytics solutions and software as a service products for real-world evidence generation. Qdata Explorer's intuitive dashboard enables users to easily build and share patient cohorts without needing coding skills. With visualizations that include patient characteristics, outcomes, and clinician subspeciality, life sciences companies can generate hypotheses and run feasibility studies faster. Qdata Explorer empowers every team member to contribute to making informed decisions and expedite treatment development.

“At Verana Health, we are continuously evolving our data and software solutions for both life sciences companies and clinicians to further accelerate research and medical innovations,” said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health.“Qdata Explorer is an innovative tool that increases access to our expansive, high-quality datasets that can unlock research insights along the entire drug development lifecycle and improve patient care.”

The company also announced the launch of Qdata Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), as part of its Ophthalmology Qdata collection of fit-for-purpose modules that utilize RWD from the IRIS Registry to provide a comprehensive view of the patient journey. Confirming patients with RP using ICD and SNOMED codes alone does not provide an accurate way to identify patients with this inherited retinal disease. However, by utilizing the RP diagnosis with clinician notes from EHRs and through imaging data, Verana Health's Qdata Retinitis Pigmentosa enables more accurate identification of patients with this condition for pre- and post-approval studies. Qdata Retinitis Pigmentosa offers enhanced insights into patient outcomes, such as visual acuity and central subfield thickness. This can enhance patient identification, optimize trial design, improve site selection for clinical development, and help other life sciences teams understand disease activity with a clearer picture of treatment patterns and outcomes.

Specifically with clinicians in mind, Verana Health has also developed a new tool exclusively for Academy IRIS Registry participants. The tool, called Practice Insights, will allow ophthalmologists to help monitor, gauge and optimize several of their practice operations to identify outliers and areas of risk. By leveraging these unique insights, clinicians can compare their practice's performance on specific parameters with trusted peer benchmarks, including practice size, location, and subspecialty type. The intuitive, user-friendly platform makes it easy to help reduce audit risks, optimize several operations, and drive improvements. A demonstration of Practice Insights will be provided to ophthalmologists and their teams during the AAO 2024 Annual Meeting.

Verana Health at the AAO 2024 Annual Meeting

During the AAO 2024 Annual Meeting, joint Verana Health and Bausch + Lomb research will be available on demand. The research, titled:“Reduction in IOP After Switching to Latanoprostene Bunod in Glaucoma Patients in Real-World Clinical Practice ,” highlights the value of analyzing IRIS Registry data for open-angle glaucoma research.

The Verana Health team will deliver a session for clinicians on“How the IRIS Registry Can Help Navigate Changing MIPS Requirements.” Join the presentation at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 19, in the Academy Theater. The presenters will showcase how applying AI techniques to IRIS Registry data can help clinicians spend more time on patient care, while still meeting Merit-based Incentive Payment System requirements.

To learn more, visit veranahealth.com or stop by Verana Health Booth 5039 at the annual meeting. To schedule a meeting in advance of the event, click here .



About Verana Health

Verana Health® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in ophthalmology, urology, and neurology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact: MikeWorldWide 847.224.6462 ...