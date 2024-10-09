Deleteme Sees Its Data Removal Services For Public Officials Double Ahead Of Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company sees sharp rise in threats originating from exposed personal information online

BOSTON, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeleteMe , a privacy leader that helps employees, corporate employees, and individuals monitor and remove exposed, easy-to-find personal information, recently announced that the number of court systems, Secretary of State's offices, and Attorney Generals offices using the company's privacy services has tripled since 2022. With the 2024 U.S. presidential election and a polarized environment, the privacy services that stop personally identifiable information (PII) such as cell phone numbers and home addresses from being easily searched and purchased are becoming a necessity to ensure the safety of public officials.



DeleteMe's services help individuals and businesses automatically find and redact or opt out of having PII listed on Google, in data broker databases, and hundreds of other online sources. The company removes sensitive details like phone numbers, home addresses, relatives, and more to help prevent clients from being targeted by cyberattackers, online phishing schemes or even physically at their homes.

These kinds of privacy services are particularly important given the current political climate. Some three in four voters report fearing political violence. Public officials are increasingly targeted, with over 750 incidents of hostility and harassment documented over the past two years, including threatening letters, packages, and physical intimidation. Also, judges across the U.S. have been reporting receiving politically motivated threats in increasingly large numbers in past months.

In response to these and other threats, DeleteMe's portfolio of government clients is set to increase even further in the months to come as more officials seek to defend against PII exposure that could put them at greater risk.

Rob Shavell, CEO and founder of DeleteMe, said,“We see a critical need for privacy for the people who are serving in a public capacity. Political violence is on the rise, and we intend to do everything we can to ensure that public officials can perform their duties without the constant fear of retribution or harassment, especially during this election year.”

