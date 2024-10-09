Inmagene To Host Virtual KOL Event On The Inhibition Of The OX40/OX40L Signaling In The Treatment Of Atopic Dermatitis And Alopecia Areata

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals (Inmagene), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative and differentiated therapies for immunological and inflammatory (I&I) diseases, today announced it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event at 10:00 AM ET on Thursday, October 31, 2024. To register, click here .



The event will feature Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH (The George Washington University School of and Sciences), Maryanne Senna, MD (Beth Israel Lahey Health, Harvard Medical School), and Yufang Lu, MD, PhD (Inmagene) who will discuss the potential role of anti-OX40/OX40L monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) and alopecia areata (AA).

The event will discuss data from emerging OX40/OX40L inhibitors, including Inmagene's IMG-007 - the only clinical-stage non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH

Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH is an Associate Professor of Dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, DC. He is the Director of Clinical Research and Contact Dermatitis.

Dr. Silverberg completed his undergraduate and medical school training as a part of the highly selective dual B.A./M.D. program at State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, in Brooklyn. Dr. Silverberg also received his doctorate in neuroimmunology and Master of Public Health degree in biostatistics and epidemiology from the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center where he also completed his internship in internal medicine. He completed his residency training in dermatology at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center and Beth Israel Medical Centers in New York, NY and served as Chief Resident during his final year.

Dr. Silverberg's area of clinical subspecialty is inflammatory skin disease, particularly atopic and contact dermatitis. He has extensive experience in the advanced management of atopic dermatitis, hand eczema, chronic itch, psoriasis, hidradenitis and many other chronic inflammatory skin disorders. He is also a national expert in allergy patch testing, phototesting and photopatch testing.

Dr. Silverberg's research interests include drug development, clinical trial design, biomarkers, dermato-epidemiology, health services research, patient-reported outcomes, comorbidities and burden of itch and inflammatory skin disease and evidence-based dermatology. His publications include more than 600 peer-reviewed articles, abstracts and book chapters. He is also the author of the Clinical Management of Atopic Dermatitis handbook (2018).

Dr. Silverberg has also been a local, national and/or international principal investigator for numerous clinical trials for novel treatments in atopic dermatitis and other inflammatory disorders. He has been recognized with several honors, including the Young Leadership Award from the American Dermatological Association in 2017, Teacher of the Year Award in the department of dermatology in 2015, Outstanding Teacher's Award from the Feinberg School of Medicine in 2016, 2017 and 2018, and the inaugural Rajka Award from the International Society for Atopic Dermatitis in 2014. He is an associate editor for the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, British Journal of Dermatology and Current Dermatology Reports. Dr. Silverberg is a member of the International Eczema Council, North American Contact Dermatitis Group the American Society of Contact Dermatitis. Dr. Silverberg is also the chair of the annual Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis global multidisciplinary conference.

About Maryanne Senna, MD

Maryanne Senna, MD is a board-certified dermatologist at Beth Israel Lahey Health, and assistant professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Senna founded and directs the Lahey Hair Loss Center of Excellence and serves as principal of the research unit. Prior to this role, she founded the MGH Hair Loss Clinic and clinical trials unit, which she ran for nearly 10 years. She has held a number of pharmaceutical, device, and foundation appointments.

Widely published and recognized for her clinical expertise, teaching, and research, Dr. Senna is frequently invited to speak and give lectures nationally and abroad, and has been quoted in top-tier media publications such as The New York Times and The Atlantic. She has also been featured on multiple news outlets including Good Morning America, and in the HBO Max documentary series Not So Pretty.

Dr. Senna is an esteemed member of several professional societies and committees, and is on the board of directors of the Scarring Alopecia Foundation, the American Hair Research Society, and on the medical advisory task force for the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.

About Yufang Lu, MD, PhD

Yufang Lu is the Chief Medical Officer of Inmagene. Dr. Lu is an accomplished physician scientist with more than 20 years of experience in clinical development and medical affairs. She has successfully led clinical development for both small molecules and biologics across diverse therapeutic areas, including dermatology, allergy, gastroenterology, and rheumatology. Prior to Inmagene, Dr. Lu was Vice President of Clinical Development at Celldex, where she drove the advancement of innovative immunology assets, including barzovolimab. During her tenure at Regeneron, she led cross-functional medical teams in the global launches of Dupixent® in atopic dermatitis and asthma. Earlier in her career, she held roles in clinical development and medical affairs at Celgene, Eisai, and GSK. Dr. Lu received her medical degree from Nanjing Medical University with residency training in dermatology and a PhD in toxicology from Texas A&M University.

About Inmagene

Inmagene is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for I&I diseases. The company's highly differentiated clinical-stage pipeline has multiple candidates with best-in-class potential. The lead asset IMG-007, a non-depleting anti-OX40 mAb, is in two global Phase 2a clinical trials in atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. IMG-004, a non-covalent reversible BTK inhibitor with an extended half-life and pharmacodynamic effect, enabling its potential for once-daily dosing, recently completed the Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) study and is ready for Phase 2 development. For more information, please visit

About IMG-007

IMG-007 is a humanized anti-OX40 IgG1 mAb, with an extended half-life and silenced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) function. In nonclinical studies, IMG-007 potently blocked the signalling between OX40 and OX40L. IMG-007 is being evaluated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) and severe alopecia areata (AA). In a Phase 2a study in AD patients, a short 4-week treatment with IMG-007 resulted in a rapid and marked improvement in the extent and severity of skin lesions in AD patients. Interim data from a pharmacokinetic study showed that subcutaneous IMG-007 demonstrated an exceptionally long half-life, which would enable its potential for every six months (Q6M) dosing for AD maintenance therapy. Separately, its silenced ADCC function has led to a favorable safety profile, without any reports of pyrexia and chills, differentiating it from a competing ADCC-enhanced anti-OX40 mAb. Inmagene has in-licensed IMG-007's exclusive global rights from HUTCHMED.

